Residents of Yewa Division in Ogun State have applauded the state government for its people-oriented projects and inclusive approach to governance, describing it as a clear demonstration of leadership that brings government closer to the grassroots. The applause came during the Town Hall Meeting on the preparation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2026 Budget for the Yewa Division, held at the Yewa Frontier Hotel And Resort, Ilaro.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ilaro Branch, Oguneko Oladipupo, noted that the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration’s developmental initiatives had continued to impact lives positively across the state, especially in road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education, youth empowerment, and rural electrification.

Appreciating the governor further for his remarkable achievements, especially in programmes that have positively impacted women and children, Adegbite Badmus commended the strides in education, empowerment, and infrastructure, describing them as signs of purposeful leadership, while appealing for more support in women empowerment, healthcare, and education to further enhance family and community well-being across Ogun State.

On her part, a former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Salmot Badru, commended Governor Abiodun for his outstanding performance, noting that he had not only built on what he met on ground but has also surpassed it. She remarked that the visible development across the state speaks volumes of his commitment to progress. While acknowledging the government’s efforts in the education sector, she emphasised the need for collective support from all stakeholders to achieve the set goals.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, emphasised that the citizens’ needs remain a vital pillar in Ogun State’s development journey. He noted that the forum reflected the government’s conviction that meaningful progress begins with the people and that platforms like this are essential for inclusive engagement, transparency, and accountability. He urged residents of Yewa to take full advantage of the opportunity to shape the 2026 Budget by contributing ideas and suggestions that reflect local priorities, saying such grassroots input is key to ensuring that government interventions are impactful, equitable, and tailored towards the unique needs of every community within the division.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, who was represented by the Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite, appreciated the governor for his remarkable performance and even delivery of projects across the state. He noted that the governor had, without doubt, fulfilled almost all the requests made during the last Town Hall Meeting.

In his reaction, Governor Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive development across all divisions of Ogun State. He emphasised that the Town Hall meetings were designed to deepen citizens’ participation in governance and ensure that government programmes reflected the real needs of the people.

In Yewa Division, the governor highlighted key infrastructure projects such as the reconstruction of Oke-Erinja Road (Phase I), Bible College Road in Ado-Odo/Ota, General Hospital–Aferiku Road in Idiroko, Imasayi–Ayetoro Road (Phase II), Oke-Erinja–Ilobi Road (Phase II), and the Afon Palace–Afon Gada Road in Imeko-Afon. He also noted ongoing investments in healthcare, including renovated health centres in Owode/Idin-Ayin, Agosasa, Maun, Igbogila, Sunwa/Igan Okoto, and Ilujoda/Iboro with new facilities underway in Imala, Ketu/Adie Owe, Ere, Atan, and Idiroko.

Other highlights included the deployment of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), expansion of the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme, upgrades to technical colleges, digital learning tools for students, and the launch of the Ogun Job Centre and Work Hub in Abeokuta.

On agriculture, the Governor mentioned the procurement of modern equipment and the transformation of rural markets like Oja-Odan into agro-logistics hubs to support farmers and reduce post-harvest losses.