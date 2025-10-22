The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has intensified its campaign against food adulteration and unethical business practices, rallying stakeholders in Gombe to safeguard public health and ensure fair market conduct.

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation campaign, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Olatunji Bello — represented by the Director of Quality Assurance and Development, Nkechi Mba — said the initiative was part of a nationwide effort to curb sharp practices in the food and consumer goods sector.

According to him, the FCCPC is committed to protecting Nigerians from hazardous products and dishonest trade practices that exploit consumers and threaten lives.

He stressed that food adulteration, price manipulation, and false labelling were serious offences under Nigerian law, adding that the Commission would not hesitate to prosecute offenders.

Mrs Mba noted that the sensitisation exercise was designed to educate market associations, traders, and consumers on the importance of ethical business conduct and compliance with regulatory standards.

Speaking on behalf of civil society groups in the state, the Executive Director of the Wildan Care Foundation, Zaraiyatu Abubakar, commended the FCCPC for taking proactive steps to protect consumers.

Mrs Abubakar urged the Commission to sustain public awareness campaigns and strengthen partnerships with local organisations to achieve lasting impact.

She said, “Civil society organisations play a crucial role in bridging the gap between regulators and communities. We will continue to support FCCPC’s drive to promote food safety, transparency, and accountability in business practices.”

The event brought together representatives from government agencies, market unions, consumer rights advocates, and the media — all united in their resolve to build a safer and more ethical marketplace across Nigeria.