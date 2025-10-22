President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, by two years.

The extension, which takes effect from 5 January 2026, was necessitated by the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

The surveyor-general has already initiated reforms across critical sectors of geospatial data systems, which the President is keen to see completed.

The president expects Mr Adebomehin to consolidate the reforms within the next two years, focusing on national land management and administration, highways and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation and erosion control programmes, and other related matters of strategic national importance.

Abdulganiyu Adebomehin was appointed the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) by the late President Muhammadu Buhari, effective 5 January 2022.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 22, 2025