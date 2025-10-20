Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has reminded all stakeholders that the fight against insecurity in the state is a collective obligation. The governor made the remark on Monday when he chaired the 18th Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Gusau. The council discussed important issues, including security, education, health, and infrastructural development, among others.

In his opening speech, the governor said, “I would like to remind us of our collective obligations in this administration concerning the fight against insecurity. “We have made significant progress and succeeded in restoring relative calm to most areas of the state. The terror of bandits has been crippled, unlike in previous years.

“I urge you all to be proactive, stay accessible to your constituents and elected local government officials, and consistently provide status reports to the Hon. Commissioner for Security. Let us pray for the souls of all our fallen heroes.”

Mr Lawal further encouraged council members to foster good working relationships and synergy with other political appointees and elected officials for effective operations.