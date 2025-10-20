The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has increased its daily driver’s licence production capacity to 15,000 as part of efforts to clear the backlog of pending applications across the country.

The corps marshal, Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this while inspecting the VIP capture centre with the press men on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said that the move followed the upgrade of the corps’ printing facility to address perennial challenges in obtaining driver’s licences and vehicle number plates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC had said it would within the month inaugurate an enhanced and upgraded system for the processing of driver’s licences and vehicle number plates to ensure effective and efficient service delivery nationwide.

NAN also reports that the new system would significantly reduce waiting time, ensure faster processing, and improve data integrity, as the initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise corps operations through technology.

The FRSC boss said that the enhanced production capacity would enable the corps to clear all outstanding licences before the second week of November 2025.

He noted that the corps had activated a comprehensive plan to sustain the improved output and eliminate delays that had affected service delivery in the past.

He reaffirmed the corps’ commitment to efficiency, transparency, and timely service delivery in the processing of driver’s licences and vehicle number plates nationwide.

He, however, raised concern over the non-collection of 206,000 printed driver’s licences across the country, urging applicants to visit designated centres to claim their document.

According to him, the corps is working tirelessly to address the delay in licence issuance. We have intensified round-the-clock operations to clear the backlog of driver’s licence production across the country.

“Out of the 800,000 backlogged driver’s licences nationwide, 400,000 have been printed, with 206,000 of them yet to be collected by applicants,” he said.

Mr Mohammed explained that the backlog was reduced through sustained efforts and the commitment of staff members working in shifts.

He commended the commitment of the personnel at the production centres, noting that some officers worked late into the night to ensure targets were met.

He expressed optimism that with the renewed drive, the corps would soon normalise licence production and eliminate delays in processing.

(NAN)