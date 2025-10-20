Governor Alex Otti has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to a clean, green and prosperous Abia through his administration’s plan to launch the Waste-to-Wealth initiative.

The project is designed to transform the state’s waste management system from ordinary refuse disposal into a sustainable economic and environmental enterprise that converts waste into valuable resources such as gas, electricity and other by-products.

Governor Otti disclosed his government’s readiness to deliver the project during the October edition of his monthly media chat christened “Governor Otti Speaks to Abians.”

The interactive programme offered the governor another opportunity to update Abians on the strides of his administration and to address some evolving political issues in the state.

However, the most interesting and cheering news from the session was his revelation that the state is fully prepared to move its waste management system to the level of Waste-to-Wealth.

According to the governor, the project followed extensive studies and consultations with potential partners and institutions that have successfully implemented similar models in advanced countries.

He explained that while the process is capital intensive, his administration is determined to deliver it, noting that partnership agreements have already been signed and that the flag-off will take place soon after necessary logistics and funding arrangements are concluded.

The announcement marks another bold step in Governor Otti’s efforts to redefine governance and environmental responsibility in Abia State.

Until recently, Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the South-east, and Umuahia, the state capital, were often regarded as some of the dirtiest cities in Nigeria. Years of neglect, maladministration and incompetence by past administrations left heaps of refuse littering the streets, while collapsed infrastructure and insecurity crippled businesses and industries.

That narrative changed in 2023 when Governor Otti assumed office and immediately declared a state of emergency on waste management.

He swiftly repositioned the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, appointing competent and result-oriented professionals as general manager and deputy general managers across the three operational zones. The move restored efficiency, dedication and discipline in the agency’s operations.

Within a few months, Aba, Umuahia and other parts of the state witnessed an impressive transformation.

Refuse dumps disappeared, streets became cleaner and residents began to feel a renewed sense of pride in their environment. The restored cleanliness reflected the administration’s focus on results and accountability.

Now, with the introduction of the Waste-to-Wealth initiative, the Otti administration is taking Abia’s environmental transformation to a new height. The project will not only sustain the current level of cleanliness but also create jobs, attract investments and open new industrial opportunities through the recycling and conversion of waste into useful products.

The initiative aligns perfectly with Governor Otti’s vision of a productive and sustainable Abia where governance drives innovation and economic empowerment.

By turning waste into wealth, the administration aims to strengthen the circular economy, reduce environmental pollution and enhance energy production through modern recycling technology.

This approach also complements the government’s broader industrial revitalisation agenda, which includes the acquisition and planned revival of dormant industries such as Star Paper Mill and Afro Beverages in Aba.

Governor Otti has emphasised that these assets are being acquired not for government to manage directly, but to attract private expertise through public-private partnerships that will create jobs and boost productivity.

The Waste-to-Wealth project may be capital intensive, but it clearly demonstrates Governor Otti’s long-term commitment to building a self-reliant and environmentally responsible Abia.

When fully implemented, it will position the state as a model for effective and innovative waste management in Nigeria, transforming refuse into revenue and pollution into prosperity.

From the days when heaps of garbage defaced Aba and Umuahia to the present era of order, efficiency and renewal, Abia’s story under Governor Alex Otti is one of vision, courage and purpose.

The Waste-to-Wealth initiative represents not just an environmental reform but a green revolution that will power industries, create jobs and enhance the quality of life for the people.

Governor Otti is not merely cleaning Abia. He is redefining and turning what was once a waste into wealth and what was once despair into a story of hope, innovation and sustainable progress.

Dr. Ebere Uzoukwa is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State on Public Affairs