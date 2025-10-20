In the second week after it resumed from its over two-month recess, the House discussed many issues, most of which were brought in the form of motions.

Again, defection gale depletes PDP caucus

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to suffer depletion in its numbers in the House. Last week, three of its members from Kaduna State defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those who switched allegiance are Hussaini Ahmed, who represents Kaduna South Federal Constituency; Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency); and Sadiq Abdullahi (Sabon Gari Federal Constituency).

Their defections were announced during plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, with Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, present to formally welcome the lawmakers into the APC. The House suspended its rules to admit the governor, a former senator, into the chamber.

The defectors cited internal crises within the PDP and their desire to align with the ruling party for developmental opportunities as reasons for their move.

This latest defection further weakens the PDP’s representation in the Green Chamber and reflects the continuing fluidity of party loyalties as the political class recalibrates ahead of future elections.

House gets new member

A new lawmaker took his seat in the hallowed chamber of the House. Folajimi Oyekunle was sworn in on Tuesday to represent Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State on the platform of the PDP. He replaced Olaide Akinremi, who died last year.

The oath-taking, presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, fills one of the last remaining vacancies from the 16 August by-elections.

Earlier, four other lawmakers had been sworn in following their victories in the by-elections: Omosede Igbinedion (APC, Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State), who replaced Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa; Muktar Rabiu (APC, Garki/Babura Federal Constituency, Jigawa State), who replaced Isa Dogonyaro; Joseph Bagudu (APC, Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State), who replaced Abubakar Adams; and Yetunde Elegbeji (APC, Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State), who took the seat vacated by Oriyomi Onanuga.

Mr Oyekunle’s inauguration brings closure to one of the outstanding vacancies arising from the outcome of the by-elections conducted by INEC in August.

Lawmakers to intervene in ASUU strike

The interruption of the nation’s tertiary institutions’ academic calendar, occasioned by the two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), reverberated in the House.

In response to the recurring crises in Nigeria’s university system, the House of Representatives resolved to intervene in the lingering dispute between ASUU and the federal government.

The decision followed a motion by Sesi Whingham (APC, Lagos), who urged the House to act decisively to prevent further disruptions to academic activities.

The lawmakers directed the leadership of the House and the Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to meet with both ASUU and government representatives to find a lasting resolution. The Committee on Legislative Compliance was also mandated to monitor progress.

Lawmakers expressed concern about the persistent strikes that have disrupted academic calendars, triggered brain drain, and eroded confidence in Nigeria’s higher education system. The House leadership is expected to begin consultations with stakeholders in the coming days.

Probe of $35m failed modular refinery project

The House ordered an investigation into a $35 million investment in a modular refinery project in the Niger Delta that has failed to materialise years after the funds were committed.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo) during Wednesday’s plenary.

The project, initiated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited in Brass, Bayelsa State, was meant to boost local refining capacity and create jobs.

Lawmakers noted that despite significant public investment, equivalent to about ₦50 billion, there is no visible evidence of construction or production at the site.

The House directed the Committees on Midstream and Downstream Petroleum and Legislative Compliance to summon officials of the NCDMB and other relevant agencies, and to report back within four weeks.

Lawmakers want Jos DisCo to remit ₦72bn within 60 days

During the week, the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC) asked the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to remit ₦72 billion to the federal government within 60 days.

The directive followed revelations from the Auditor-General’s report and investigations into over ₦2.6 trillion owed by power distribution companies.

The committee found that JEDC owed the government ₦72 billion as of May 2025, while the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) owed ₦81.5 billion. The House also asked the latter to pay half within 30 days.

The committee vowed to recover all outstanding debts to ensure accountability in the power sector.

Incessant, arbitrary bank charges on customers for probe

The arbitrary charges by banks in the country caught the attention of the lawmakers during the week.

In an oversight motion, the House resolved to probe arbitrary and excessive bank charges imposed on customers by commercial banks.

Moving the motion, Tolani Shagaya (APC, Kwara) raised concerns about multiple unexplained deductions, including card maintenance fees and SMS alert charges.

Mr Shagaya lamented that despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tariff guidelines designed to regulate bank charges, most financial institutions continue to flout the rules with impunity.

The lawmaker expressed worry that the persistent deductions have worsened the financial strain on Nigerians, especially low-income earners, students, small business owners, and vulnerable groups, who already struggle to cope with the rising cost of living.

The House resolved to mandate its Committee on Banking Regulations to urgently invite the CBN and asked the bank to publish an approved list of legitimate bank charges and create an accessible redress system for aggrieved customers.

Need for stronger ties between Nigeria and Niger Republic

The House also urged the federal government to deepen security collaboration with the Republic of Niger to combat escalating banditry in Sokoto and across the Sahel region.

This resolution was sequel to a motion moved by Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto).

Presenting the motion, Mr Dasuki painted a grim picture of the worsening insecurity in his constituency.

He noted that the porous borders between both countries have made it easier for armed groups to operate, necessitating stronger intelligence-sharing and joint patrols.

The House, while adopting the motion, also mandated its Committees on Defence, National Security and Intelligence, and Police Affairs to ensure coordinated security operations, and the Committees on ECOWAS Parliament and Foreign Affairs to work towards normalising Nigeria’s strained relations with the Niger Republic to enable regional intelligence sharing and cooperation in tackling arms proliferation, insurgency, and transnational banditry.