The Abia State Government has said it has initiated steps to address the issues surrounding the non-remittance of the statutory 10 per cent check-off dues to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Governor Alex Otti of Abia disclosed this on Wednesday, when the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, visited him in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Otti directed the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kalu, and other officials to investigate the non-remittance and ensure compliance with the approved remittance process.

He described his administration as labour-friendly, saying that the government had approved funds to clear the 16 years of unpaid entitlements owed to families of deceased Abia workers.

Responding to the NLC’s request for a befitting secretariat, Mr Otti ordered land allocation for the project and pledged the government’s readiness to support its development.

Earlier, Mr Ajaero commended the governor for his people-centred leadership and the visible development across the state, including the renovation of hostels at Abia State University, Uturu.

He urged the Abia State Government to provide an operational vehicle for NLC, complete the union secretariat project, and ensure direct remittance of the 10 per cent monthly check-off dues.

The State Chairperson of the NLC, Ogbonnaya Okoro, lauded the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare and the regular payment of salaries.

Mr Okoro said that the administration’s effort had ended the problem of salary arrears in the state.

(NAN)