Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has urged the Ulama Council Forum to increase their prayers for peace across the State. The governor made the appeal on Thursday during a meeting with the Ulama Council Forum, led by Sheikh Umar Kanoma, at the Government House in Gusau. The meeting discussed various developmental challenges and innovative strategies to enhance the effectiveness of preaching, with a focus on how these efforts could positively influence public perceptions to support the development of Zamfara State.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal emphasided the crucial role of religious leaders in promoting peace and stability in society. He said, “Religious leaders play a vital role in everything we do in Zamfara because they are close to the people, and our community listens to them, especially in shaping narratives. “This is why I consistently urge the Ulama Council to promote peace and advocate for adherence to the law whenever possible. Only through such efforts can we attain the peace we desire in Zamfara State.

“We have made significant progress in the fight against banditry, but we are not yet where we want to be. We will not give up until we secure Zamfara and see the full return of peace to our beloved State. This is a collective effort. We must do it together,” the governor stressed.