Nigeria’s powerlifting icon, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, has once again etched her name in history, setting a new world record of 168kg in the women’s over 86kg category at the ongoing World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The 40-year-old lifted beyond her own previous world record of 167kg, a mark she set at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, to clinch yet another gold medal for Nigeria. With the feat, she extended her dominance as a four-time world champion and two-time Paralympic gold medallist.

Her lift — more than any other woman has ever achieved in the category — drew loud applause inside the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday evening, confirming Oluwafemiayo’s place as one of the greatest para powerlifters in history.

China’s Zhu claimed the silver medal, while Rozbahani of Iran took bronze.

The latest record continues a golden run for Nigeria at the Cairo Championships, where the country’s para powerlifters have displayed exceptional strength and consistency since the opening day of competition.

Earlier, Esther Onyeama announced a spectacular return to form, winning two gold medals in the women’s 55kg category — her first world titles in 11 years.

Onyeama’s performance, along with Oluwafemiayo’s triumph, underscores Nigeria’s continued dominance in global para powerlifting.

The championship, being held in Africa for the first time, has seen the Nigerian contingent emerge as one of the standout teams, challenging traditional powerhouses like Egypt and China.

As the championship continues, expectations remain high that the nation’s athletes will further consolidate their place among the world’s elite in para powerlifting.