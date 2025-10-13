OAS Helicopters today announced the addition of a factory-new Leonardo AW139 I0GP offshore-configured, Phase-8 model helicopter (Year 2025) to its fleet.

This new industry workhouse, delivered directly from Leonardo’s OEM factory in Italy on 10 September 2025, and landed in Nigeria on 26 September 2025, is registered 5N-CEN.

The latest acquisition reflects the OAS’ ongoing effort, quest, and commitment to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality support to our Nation’s growing oil and gas exploration and production in the deep waters.

The AW139 is a globally proven multi-mission helicopter, featuring state-of-the-art avionics with advanced navigation and collision avoidance systems to enhance situational awareness, thereby reducing Pilot workload.

It also offers unmatched speed, superior power margins & overall performance; the widest cabin in its category featuring high modularity for rapid reconfiguration; a 60+ minute run-dry capable Main Gearbox for enhanced reliability and safety; and up to 1,000 certified kits.

‘‘This delivery marks another milestone in our mission to provide world-class aviation support for Nigeria and the West African energy sector,” said Captain Denny Matulessya, Managing Director of Odengene Air Shuttle Services (OAS). “With each addition to our fleet, we reinforce our role as a reliable partner for safe and efficient offshore operations.”

The latest acquisition increases OAS’ stake in oil & Gas helicopter deep water support, cementing the company’s position as an indigenous leader in rotorcraft solutions and demonstrating its continued investment in cutting-edge aviation assets to support the Nation’s fast-growing national energy infrastructure.

About OAS Helicopters

OAS Helicopters is a leading indigenous aviation company providing helicopter and fixed-wing services to support offshore oil and gas exploration, production, and other specialized missions in Nigeria. With a growing fleet of technologically advanced aircraft and a commitment to local development, OAS Helicopters remains dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and world-class aviation services across Nigeria and West Africa.

For more information visit http://www.oas-helicopters.com.