The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has commended Germany’s €1 billion commitment to the Global Fund.

Africa CDC described the pledge as a powerful demonstration of solidarity and global leadership in strengthening health systems and ending infectious diseases.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa CDC, disclosed this at the ongoing World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

Mr Kaseya said the fund is expected to accelerate efforts to end HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, while supporting pandemic preparedness and advancing universal health coverage across Africa.

He said the investment came at a pivotal time as the continent deepens the implementation of the New Public Health Order, which seeks to strengthen national health systems and promote equitable access to healthcare.

“This is a powerful act of solidarity and global leadership,” he said.

“It reaffirms the importance of shared responsibility in global health and will help build a more resilient and equitable Africa capable of preventing and responding to health threats.”

He said that the Global Fund remained a vital partner in Africa’s health landscape, supporting disease control efforts, laboratory capacity, surveillance, and supply chain systems in many countries.

He said Germany’s renewed financial commitment would help African Union Member States consolidate progress towards ending preventable deaths and achieving sustainable health security.

“The Africa CDC welcomes this partnership as we continue to advance Africa’s New Public Health Order, built on strong institutions, local manufacturing, and an empowered health workforce,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Global Fund, established in 2002, is a partnership that mobilises and invests resources to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, and has saved more than 59 million lives globally.

(NAN)