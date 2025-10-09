The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Joash Ojo Amupitan on his appointment as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Mr Amupitan, a professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was unanimously confirmed by the National Council of State as the naton’s chief electoral officer today following his earlier recommendation for the post by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Radda described Mr Amupitan’s appointment, as a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding academic achievements, professional integrity, and decades-long commitment to the rule of law and good governance in Nigeria. He noted that Mr Amupitan’s elevation as INEC Chairman marks a historic milestone, being the first person from Kogi State in the North Central geo-political zone to occupy the position.

The governor commended the Federal Government and the National Council of State for the unanimous approval, adding that the choice of an apolitical and highly respected legal scholar like Mr Amupitan “reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring credible electoral processes across the country.“ Governor Radda further praised Mr Amupitan’s distinguished career as a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, highlighting his vast experience in company law, corporate governance, and public administration.

He said the newly appointed INEC Chairman has consistently demonstrated excellence, discipline, and fairness — qualities essential to the success of Nigeria’s electoral system. “The appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as INEC Chairman is a testament to his integrity and intellectual depth. I have no doubt that he will bring renewed confidence, transparency, and innovation to our nation’s electoral management,” Governor Radda stated.

He also described the appointment as a moment of pride not only for Kogi State but for the entire North Central region, noting that it represents renewed hope for balanced national representation in key federal institutions. He urged the new INEC chairman to see the appointment as both a national honour and a call to serve with fairness, courage, and patriotism, assuring him of the full support and goodwill of the Government and people of Katsina State.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Katsina State, I congratulate Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan on his appointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission. We are confident that his leadership will strengthen the credibility of Nigeria’s elections and further entrench democratic values across the country,” the Governor added.