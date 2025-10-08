Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to innovation and digital transformation, describing technology as “a vital driver of modern governance, youth empowerment, and economic growth.” Governor Radda made this known on Tuesday, when he received a high-level delegation from the Innovation Support Network (ISN) at the Katsina House, Asokoro, Abuja.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the ISN Annual Gathering (AG) 2025 Organising Committee, Abdulganiyu Rufai Yakub, and the Chairman of the ISN Board, Charles Emembelu. The visit was part of engagements ahead of the 4th ISN Annual Gathering, scheduled to take place on 26 November 2025, to be jointly hosted by Katsina and Kano States.

The ISN annual gathering is Nigeria’s largest assembly of innovation hubs, digital leaders, and ecosystem players. It is expected to attract over 1,000 participants from 32 states, including policymakers, investors, startups, and international partners such as NITDA, NCC, GIZ, and other leading organisations.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor Radda who has been named Co-Chair for the 2025 edition, expressed deep appreciation to ISN for selecting Katsina as one of the co-hosts of this landmark national event. “Katsina is ready to host a gathering of this magnitude,” the governor said, adding: “Our youths are creative, energetic, and eager to participate in Nigeria’s innovation story. As a government, we will continue to open doors for partnerships that equip our young people with digital skills and prepare them for the future of work.”

Governor Radda further revealed that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of a Technology Incubation Hub in Katsina State, with the construction expected to commence soon. “Just recently, Katsina was selected to host a new Federal Government supported Technology Incubation Hub,” he said. “Once completed, it will strengthen our position as a centre for research, innovation, and technology-driven entrepreneurship in Northern Nigeria.”

He said that his administration has made substantial investments in digital infrastructure, e-governance, and human capital development. He also highlighted the creation of the Katsina State Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (KATDICT) as a key step toward establishing a youth-led digital ecosystem in the state. “Our collaboration with ISN aligns perfectly with our vision to make Katsina a leading digital hub in Northern Nigeria. We are proud to partner with an organization that believes, as we do, that innovation and technology are central to sustainable development,” he stated.

Mr Radda assured the delegation of Katsina’s full readiness to deliver a successful 2025 Annual Gathering, pledging that the event will showcase the state’s growing digital capacity. “We are not just co-hosts, we are active contributors to Nigeria’s innovation journey,” he added. “Together with ISN, we will build an ecosystem where ideas flourish, startups grow, and young innovators lead the next generation of solutions.”

In his remarks, Abdulganiyu Rufai Yakub, Chairman of the ISN AG 2025 Organising Committee, commended Governor Radda for his leadership and commitment to technology-driven governance. “Your Excellency’s vision in embracing innovation as a tool for inclusive development is truly commendable,” he said. “The ISN Annual Gathering 2025 will demonstrate how strong collaboration between government, the private sector, and innovators can accelerate growth across Nigeria,” Mr Yakub stressed.

Also speaking, Charles Emembelu, Chairman of the ISN Board, emphasided the importance of partnerships in strengthening Nigeria’s innovation landscape. “ISN’s strength lies in collaboration,” he noted. “The decision by Katsina and Kano States to co-host this year’s gathering reflects how regional alliances can help unlock Nigeria’s full innovation potential.”

The delegation also praised Governor Radda for establishing KATDICT, describing it as a model for digital governance and youth engagement in Northern Nigeria. They commended his inclusive approach to leadership, particularly his decision to appoint young professionals to key technology-driven roles. “What you’ve built through KATDICT has inspired confidence among young innovators,” Mr Emembelu remarked adding that “Katsina is not only talking about digital transformation it is living it.”

The ISN Annual Gathering remains Nigeria’s foremost platform for innovation networking, knowledge exchange, and ecosystem development. bringing together government leaders, investors, academics, and civil society to shape the nation’s digital future.