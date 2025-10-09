The wife of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo, the former Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, and business leader Bola Matel-Okoh have shared insights on how women in leadership can balance authenticity and diplomacy while staying true to their values.

The women advocates gave insight into women’s leadership in the corporate world on Thursday at ‘The Executive Women Summit’ (TEWS), in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The TEWS, themed “Leading From Within: An Authentic Approach To Leadership” and organised by Women’s Lifestyle Hub, focuses on promoting essential public-interest conversations that influence national productivity and shape the future of work.

The Women’s Leadership Summit brought together female professionals and founders from across the corporate sector to discuss the evolving roles of women in leadership, management, and executive positions.

Speaking at the women’s summit, the event convener and the founder of Women’s Lifestyle Hub, Bola Matel-Okoh, explained that authenticity for women in the leadership space is what women can achieve without misplacing their values.

“When we talk about authenticity, it’s about aligning who you are internally and how you express yourself. I feel it is a meaningful conversation for us to talk about and permit ourselves to be ourselves. Like my amazing first keynote speaker, Her Excellency Dolapo Osinbajo, said, ‘You free me, let me be myself,’ you know. Because at the end of the day, the best version of yourself, the worst version of yourself, actually, is better than the best version of anybody else.

”So it’s really about being true to who you are on the inside and aligning with how you express yourself. You have an interesting line of competent speakers today. At the end of the day, I want anyone attending this event to go away and permit themselves to be themselves,” Ms Matel-Okoh said.

Authentic leadership

The corporate board expert, Ms Matel-Okoh, also the founder of BMO Advisory Services, further stated that the beauty of authentic leadership gives people permission to live their authentic lives and be the best versions of themselves in workspaces and the corporate world.

“Because many people are going through that tussle, like I said. I love how Her Excellency was very free to talk about herself. That’s the beauty of authentic leadership: it permits others to live their authentic lives too.

“It’s about allowing ourselves to be the best version of who we truly are, not who the world says we should be,” she added.

During a panel session featuring Ms Osinbajo, wife of the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, and the former Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, participants shared insights on maintaining diplomacy while upholding authenticity and values as women in leadership.

Sharing insights into what women leadership entails in the public service space, Ms Osibajo, also a legal practitioner, stated that while diplomacy is necessary in required performance, it is essential to embrace neutrality and inclusivity regardless of gender, ethnic, or religious differences.

The former Second Lady insisted that people in non-elected positions possess more privileges, upholding authenticity in their operations because they are the administrators of their values.

“Diplomacy and compassion are required while operating within a strict governmental and social framework. For me, authenticity has served as a guide in navigating these spaces. My husband’s job description was clear as Vice President, but as his wife, it wasn’t.

“So, I believe each person in a non-elected position has to decide what they want to do and how they want to do it. Those who don’t feel a sense of duty have a much happier time; they can eat chicken drumsticks, watch television, and enjoy family time.

“Authenticity is about who I was before becoming the Vice President’s wife. Public service demands neutrality and inclusivity to serve diverse populations, but you can’t self-vaccinate without privilege. When you’re on a political stage, you speak about public service; when you’re on an altar, you speak about ministry,” Ms Osibajo said.

Values and authenticity

However, she implored her audience to ensure balance while expressing their values and authenticity, ensuring that all organisations have specific leadership styles.

“Sometimes those lines cross, and that’s where balance comes in. You are your authentic self, a mix of many components, like a fruit cake. You have to represent yourself as a whole. You wouldn’t go on a government stage and start preaching a sermon.

”Recently, I was on a mission team and realised I was the only Yoruba person among twelve. But it wasn’t about ethnicity, but the goal and who was best for each task. That’s what authenticity means: focusing on the mission, not identity.

“If we’re clear about what we’re meant to do, whether in our family, community, or nation, we won’t pretend or create lies. We will be true to our mission and ourselves,” the lawyer said.

Ms Awosika, the former Chairman of First Bank in Nigeria, also shared her experience of maintaining her value as a woman in a male-dominated leadership board.

Regaining identity

The financial expert expressed concerns about women losing their identity, voice, and authenticity in corporate organisations. She also encouraged women to own their speech and portray the value of their minds while in leadership positions.

“Rather than doing what is easy or expedient, I’ve always believed in being authentic and standing for what’s right. The most authentic part of who you are is your value, and that’s often what people trade off to please others. It’s easy to make everyone happy and lose yourself. Many women fall into this trap, especially in male-dominated rooms. They need to speak or act in a certain way to impress.

“But you must own your speech, story, and space. Because at the end of the day, what the room will test is not your personality but the value of your mind, what you bring to the table,” she said.

The former First Bank boss added that women in the corporate world must project their success comfortably, regardless of mistakes, which she regarded as part of their authenticity.

“We tend to conform too easily. The worst that can happen is you make a mistake, and that’s fine. When people correct you, you learn. Next time, you’ll be better. Learning to be proud of your successes and comfortable with your mistakes is part of being authentic. When you stay true to yourself, even being wrong can teach you how to be right. So, engage with people in your own way. Don’t hide who you are. Be respectful and diplomatic, but own your truth. Remodelling your environment to accept who you are is key; that’s how we can truly thrive,” she said.

Also at the event were Yewande Zaccheaus, Founder/Chairman of Eventful LTD; Oluyemisi Edun, Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB); and Osayi Alile, CEO of ACT Foundation.