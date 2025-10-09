Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that bus shuttles that will move passengers and their luggage from major towns and cities in the state to the Gateway International Airport are being worked out as part of efforts to ensure ease of movement to the airport. Mr Abiodun also revealed that plans are at an advanced stage to have a car hire services operating at the airport.

The governor who stated this on Thursday when he boarded a Valuejet scheduled commercial flight to Abuja stressed that his administration is working to ensure that the airport continues to witness new developments. “We are going to ensure that we have convenient bus transportation from major cities and towns. There will be a bus service that will leave at a particular time to conveniently bring passengers from places like Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Ilaro, and others to the airport on time,” he said.

Speaking on the high level of validation the airport has received across the world since the commencement of the maiden commercial flight, Governor Abiodun said that this feeling would continue to spur his administration to strive for the best while giving a sense of pride to the state’s indigenes. “There is nothing more fulfilling than when you have a vision and see that vision come to fruition. You can see that implementation has been validatedL by that first flight, which was actually sold out.

“This place was a complete forest, and most people did not believe in it, but we believed in it. Our consultants believed in it, and now the missing link in our multi-modal transport master plan is in place, so you can come to Ogun State by road, by rail, and by air,” the governor submitted.

Also speaking, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Epe, Lagos State, Oba Olufolarin Ogunbanwo, who was one of the 32 passengers on board the flight to Abuja, described the airport as a legacy project that would stand the test of time, adding that with the project, Governor Abiodun has written his name in marble. While still expecting more from the administration, Oba Ogunbanwo said that the airport would open a new vista of opportunities in the areas of investment, multi-modal transport systems, tourism, as well as employment. “I am so happy and I feel excited, and I want to congratulate Governor Dapo Abiodun and his entire team for this beautiful monumental project that has come to fruition.

“My kingdom is just about 40 minutes away from here, and it has saved me the rigours of having to go to the Muritala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, to take a flight. “So, I am going to Abuja now, and I feel so excited; I feel at ease too, and the service and quality of the airport are of international standard, which makes it even more exciting,” he said.