The newly elected senators representing Edo Central and Anambra South senatorial districts, Joseph Ikpea and Nwachukwu Chibuzor, have been inaugurated as members of the 10th Senate.

The two new lawmakers were sworn in during the plenary on Wednesday.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directed the acting Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, to administer the oath of office to the new senators at about 11:50 a.m.

After taking their oaths, the new lawmakers shook hands with the Senate president and exchanged pleasantries with their colleagues before being escorted to their seats by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Mr Ikpea, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), succeeded Monday Okpebholo, who vacated his seat after being elected and sworn in as governor of Edo State in November 2024.

Mr Chibuzor, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), replaced Ifeanyi Ubah, who passed away in a London hospital in July 2024.

The new senators won the by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in August in the respective constituencies.

With their swearing-in, the Senate has now reached its full complement of 109 members.

In his remarks, Mr Akpabio congratulated the two lawmakers on their electoral victories and welcomed them to the Senate.

He urged them to work harmoniously with colleagues across party lines in the interest of national development.

Dignitaries present at the swearing-in included former Delta State Governor James Ibori; former Edo State Deputy Governor and current Director-General of the National Institute for Sports, Philip Shaibu; Lee Ikpea, elder brother of Mr Ikpea; and Edo State Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osaigie.