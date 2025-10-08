The Senator representing Enugu East District, Kelvin Chukwu, has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Chukwu’s letter of defection was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last month that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State would soon defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, except there is a last-minute change of plans.

Sources familiar with the governor’s plan said Mr Mbah has consulted widely with political associates and leaders in Enugu and beyond in recent weeks regarding his planned move.

Two former governors of Enugu, Chimaroke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime, as well as a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani — all now members or supporters of the APC — are believed to have played critical roles in persuading Mr Mbah to join the ruling party.

It is unclear if Senator Chukwu’s defection is connected to Governor Mbah’s plan to defect to the APC.

If the governor eventually defects to the APC, it would mark yet another major setback for the PDP, which has governed Enugu since 1999 but is now engulfed in a deepening national crisis.

His planned exit comes about three months after Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and four months after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta left the main opposition party for the APC.

(NAN)