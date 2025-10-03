Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has inaugurated two committees to oversee the implementation of the Community Development Programme across the state.

The committees are the Programme Steering Committee, chaired by the Governor, and the Joint Planning Committee, to be headed by the Deputy Governor, Faruq Lawal Jobe.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday at the Government House Chambers, Katsina.

In his address, Governor Radda explained that the Programme Steering Committee would be chaired by him, with membership comprising the Commissioners for Budget and Economic Planning; Basic and Secondary Education; Agriculture and Livestock Development; Health; Rural and Social Development; Internal Security and Home Affairs; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and Finance.

Also included are the Special Advisers on Rural Economy, Public Service Reform, Rural and Social Development as well as the State AlGON Chairman. The Programme Coordinator will serve as Secretary, while additional members may be appointed by the governor.

Mr Radda stated that the Steering Committee will provide overall direction for the programme, ensuring it reflects the genuine needs of communities across the state.

It will coordinate stakeholders, monitor progress, introduce necessary adjustments, and uphold transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness. The committee will also ensure that community needs are captured in government budgets and will give final approvals for projects.

Governor Radda further announced the composition of the Joint Planning Committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor. Members include the Commissioners for Budget and Planning, Finance, and Local Government Affairs; six Local Government Chairmen (two from each senatorial zone); Chairman National Association of Councillors Forum and the State Chairman of ALGON.

The Programme Coordinator will serve as Secretary.

According to Governor Radda, the Joint Planning Committee will focus on planning and implementing projects. It will harmonize the efforts of the state and local governments with community priorities, improve resource utilization, strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, and monitor project outcomes.

It will also approve local government budget contributions to the programme.

Mr Radda directed both committees to commence work immediately, presenting them with documented project outlines to guide budget planning and programme execution. He emphasized that the committees are crucial in ensuring that development in Katsina State remains people-centered, transparent, and accountable.

Responding on behalf of the members, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Joint Planning Committee, Mr Jobe, pledged commitment, integrity, and dedication in carrying out their responsibilities.

He noted that even before the formal inauguration, the committee had already begun aligning its work with the governor’s vision and aspirations. The inauguration ceremony was attended by all 34 Local Government Chairmen, senior government officials, and other key stakeholders.