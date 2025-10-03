In the world of private banking, Nigeria’s affluent individuals expect more than just financial security, they seek innovation, personalisation, and meaningful rewards. Stanbic IBTC Bank is not only meeting these expectations head-on, but has emerged as a trusted partner for those who value both prudent financial habits and exceptional experiences.

Building on the success of its inaugural season, Stanbic IBTC recently launched the Save and Enjoy Promo Season 2 – anexclusive customer promotion designed to turn everyday saving into extraordinary opportunities. This promotion reflects Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to making banking more than just transactional, but about creating a journey of growth, recognition, and indulgence for its clients.

Last season, the Bank set a high bar with a glamourous grand finale event that celebrated top clients in style. Four winners received open business-class return tickets totop destinationslike the UK, US, or Canada, five others enjoyed a year-long Priority Pass, granting access to over 900 elite airport lounges worldwide and thirty-two clients took home sophisticated vintage trolley boxes.

But the event was about more than just prizes. It also marked the unveiling of Stanbic IBTC’s enhanced private banking offering, which includes:

• Dedicated relationship managers

• Zero maintenance fees on hybrid current accounts

• Instant credit card issuance for global spending

• Quick digital loans

• Preferential insurance and trust services

• Invitations to exclusive networking events

• Specialised offshore banking options, and so much more.

Speaking at the event, Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Private Banking at Stanbic IBTC, shared

“We are committed to fostering Nigeria’s growth through innovative services and community integration, blending advanced technology with the irreplaceable value of human relationships.”

This philosophy continues in Season 2, inviting both loyal clients and new prospects to deepen their engagement.

Participation is simple and rewarding, Current Account holders are encouraged to inflow a minimum of ₦10 million in fresh deposits for the duration of the campaign to stand a chance to be amongst the lucky winners.

For long-standing clients and potential new clients, the promo reinforces a relationship built on reliability so whether it is tailored private banking services or specialised financial solutions, this promotion is an accessible gateway to trusted, world-class banking.

The Save and Enjoy Promo Season 2 is fully endorsed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

In a time when purposeful finance matters from investing in Nigeria’s green economy to planning for future generations,Stanbic IBTC’s Save and Enjoy Promo Season 2 stands out. Itis more than a promotion; it is an invitation to turn disciplined saving into unforgettable experiences.

Ready to begin? Visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com or call us on 0201422 2222 or speak with a Stanbic IBTC Relationship Manager to take the next step.