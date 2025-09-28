It has been brought to the attention of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach that a YouTube Channel published a blatant lie that its Spiritual Director, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, was attacked by gunmen during its recent commissioning of a free hospital for the public in Aguleri, Anambra State.

Although the AI-generated video appeared to show concern for the safety of the Man of God and requested viewers to pray for him, the details in the content are nothing less than a wicked fabrication with wild imaginations that could only serve to instill fear in the unwary and discourage massive attendance in its upcoming prayer crusade, which usually marks the end of the annual 100-day fasting marathon.

This fake video negates the excellent work of the security teams that ensured the smooth and incident-free success of the entire programme of events, which was attended by a wide retinue of government officials, dignitaries and a massive crowd of supporters, which left no room for the Hollywood-type of attack described in the AI-generated video. It also detracts from the highly improved security environment that has resulted from the deliberate and conscientious efforts of Governor Soludo.

A statement issued in Lagos by Evangelist Obi’s Media Adviser, Dan Aibangbe, clarified that contrary to the fabricated claims, the commissioning ceremony in Aguleri was a resounding success, with no reported disturbances.

He confirmed that the Evangelist and his entire entourage peacefully departed the venue around 4 pm and travelled safely to Owerri, Imo State, arriving without any incident.

This is completely contrary to the 8p.m. Anambra attack reported in the fake video.

Mr Aibangbe suggested that the fake video could be a ruse by the vlogger to attract huge traffic to its channel or the handiwork of mischief-makers in a desperate attempt to sow fear and uncertainty among the faithful, particularly those travelling from the diaspora for the upcoming prayer crusade.

He therefore urged everyone to disregard the video and attend the crusade without hesitation, assuring them of their safety and a spiritually uplifting experience. The enemy traditionally adopts fear and rumours as weapons of warfare!

Imo State (particularly Ngokpala the venue of the upcoming crusade) is a safe haven for worshippers and visitors alike and Security arrangements in and around the theatre of the crusade is planned to be top-notch in safety, crowd control, as well as personal protection for all comers.

As such, enemies of the Church spreading falsehoods are already defeated and will be put to shame by the power of God,” Mr Aibangbe stated.

While urging the general public to always endeavour to verify information from credible sources, refrain from sharing unverified content, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities, the video in question has been flagged for appropriate sanctions by YouTube as we write.