As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 65th independence anniversary, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Unity Basketball Championship is set to return for its fourth edition in Lagos, running from 30 September to 5 October.

The competition was formally unveiled at a press conference held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos, where the Local Organising Committee introduced participating teams, venues, and the vision behind the annual event.

Matches will be staged at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, and the Molade Okoya Sports Hall inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Aliyu Abdullahi, a retired brigadier general, explained that the championship was conceptualised as part of the non-kinetic initiatives of the Nigerian military, using sport as a bridge between the armed forces and local communities.

He said: “This championship aligns with the Chief of Defence Staff’s people-centric approach to leadership, which encourages engaging with communities through peaceful means such as sports.”

Over the years, the Nigerian military has played a significant role in supporting grassroots and elite sports.

The Armed Forces have long been a breeding ground for athletes who have gone on to represent Nigeria internationally in athletics, football, boxing, and basketball.

By hosting tournaments such as the Unity Basketball Championship, the military continues to reinforce its commitment to youth development and peaceful coexistence.

The retired Brigadier General further noted that the competition is designed to strengthen unity across the South-West and beyond. “The objective of this championship is to strengthen peaceful coexistence in the southwestern geopolitical zone and engage youths positively. The championship, a six-day basketball tournament, will feature invited teams from within the southwestern geopolitical zone and two other contiguous states,” he said.

Teams confirmed for the event include Hoops and Grips of Lagos, Sports Nation 365, University of Ibadan, Oluyole Warriors of Ibadan, Ondo Raiders, Ogun Rockets, Osun United, Dodan Warriors, Ekiti Fountain, Delta Force, Edo Beads, and Police Baton.

The organisers have set aside a prize pool of N10 million for podium finishers, with each participating team also receiving N800,000 in logistical support.

The opening ceremony will take place on 2 October, while the tournament will close on 5 October.

The CDS Unity Basketball Championship continues to grow in reputation as one of Nigeria’s most important regional competitions, combining sporting excellence with the military’s broader mission of fostering peace, unity, and national development.