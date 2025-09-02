Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has revealed that the completion of the long-abandoned National Library project in Abuja, would be the best birthday gift she could receive as she prepares to mark her 65th birthday.

Mrs Tinubu also launched an Education Fund for ‘special projects’, urging well-wishers to channel gifts and tributes into the initiative.

In a video message posted on Tuesday, Mrs Tinubu, who turns 65 on 21 September, asked all well-wishers who would like to send her birthday gifts, cards, flowers and advertorials in newspapers to instead donate to the Fund using the Zenith Bank account number 1310414977.

“By the special grace of God, I will be turning 65 years old on 21 September 2025, and this happens to be a Sunday. This is why I have decided to dedicate the day to God for all his blessings in my life and have a quiet birthday,” she said.

She described the ‘special project’ as one close to her heart.

“Among many others, the completion of the National Library will be the best birthday present I could receive,” she said.

“My love for education has informed my decision to dedicate my birth to this worthy cause.”

National Library construction

The construction of the National Library began in 2006 but was halted in 2012 and has remained uncompleted since then.

Earlier this year, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the government’s plan to resume construction later this year after dedicating funds from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for the project.

He said the project, which is expected to require substantial investment, will be executed in carefully planned phases to ensure quality and timely delivery.

About Remi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu was the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Nigerian National Assembly from 2011 to 2023.

She was born on 21 September 1960 as the youngest of 12 children in her family, and she hails from Ogun State.

Mrs Tinubu started her educational career at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode and received a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from the Adeyemi College of Education, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Education from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State (then University of Ife).