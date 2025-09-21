Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated elder statesman and former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema on his 68th birthday, describing his service to the people of Katsina State as priceless and enduring. Governor Radda commended Mr Shema’s dedication to public service and his contributions to the development of Katsina State during his tenure as governor from 2007 to 2015.

“Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema served our state with distinction and left indelible marks in infrastructure development, education, and youth empowerment. His eight years of leadership laid foundations that continue to benefit our people today,” Mr Radda stated. He further commended Mr Shema’s infrastructure projects, including road constructions and public buildings that improved the quality of life for residents across the state’s 34 local government areas.

Concluding, the governor on behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, Govewished the former governor good health, continued wisdom, and many more years of service to humanity.