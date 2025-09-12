The Independent Hajj Reporters has conferred on the Director General of Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB), Umar Labbo, an excellent service award over the exemplary conduct of the state pilgrims in the 2025 Hajj operations.

Speaking after the Independent Hajj Reporters Annual Lecture and Awards in Abuja on Thursday, the National Coordinator of the Independent Newspaper, solely monitoring and reporting Hajj activities, Ibrahim Muhammad, said Mr Labbo was honoured for midwifing innovations that transformed and made the Hajj exercise in Jigawa one of the best in the country.

Mr Muhammad said the Jigawa pilgrims board under Mr Labbo is the only board in the country that secured a loan from the state government and paid for Hajj seats in advance to safeguard the seats allocated to the state by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

Mr Muhammad said one of the challenges Nigerian pilgrims faced is the non payment of hajj seats due to limited time provided by the NAHCON, however, the initiative in Jigawa provided the state pilgrims the opportunity to pay for their hajj seats installmentally and in an extended timeframe because the state government loaned the pilgrims Board over N3 billion to safeguard the seats allocation for the state.

The Independent Hajj Reporters also recognised the Jigawa state pilgrims board for initiating new policies that eased Hajj operation. one of which, Mr Muhammad said one of the policies was that which allowed the intending pilgrims who voluntarily changed their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) from United States dollar to Saudi Riyals at home to do so.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Labbo said he was humbled to receive the award of excellence and dedicated it to God Almighty for his guidance in the discharge of his official responsibilities.

He commended the political will of Governor Umar Namadi for the support he gave the pilgrims Board during the preparation of the Hajj exercise and the pilgrims stay in Madinah and Makkah.

Mr Labbo said the pilgrims from Jigawa were able to get their accommodation in strategic locations close to the Holy Mosques in Madinah and Makkah due to the Board’s commitment to the welfare of the pilgrims.

Umar Labbo commended Governor Namadi for making Jigawa pilgrims the only state that benefited with three square meals daily with the introduction of complimentary lunch provided by the state government.

He said the award is a reminder that passion, hard work, and a dedication to excellence can lead to incredible things. “It inspires me to continue striving for more and to help others do the same. Thank you again for the tremendous honour, he stated.

At the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima was represented by Muhammed Bulama, Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), said the federal government remains committed to ensuring pilgrims’ welfare is not compromised.

He noted that past challenges, including poor accommodation and long stays in Saudi Arabia, were no longer acceptable, stressing that the government would work closely with Hajj operators to improve logistics, travel, feeding, and tent locations in Mina.

“The Vice President has told me to assure you that his office will continue to assist towards achieving well-organised Hajj operation,” Mr Bulama said. “The government is ready to engage meaningfully with Hajj agents, who play a very key role in the process,” he added.