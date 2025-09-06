Nigerian Businessman and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has suggested a party location for Temi’s future babies at the wedding ceremony of Temi Otedola and singer Oluwatosin ’Mr Eazi’ Ajibade.

Mr Dangote was among the guests at the grand finale of the wedding ceremonies held in Iceland on 8 August 2015.

The couple had their first wedding on 9 May 2025, in Monaco. It was a private ceremony at the Marie de Monaco town hall, with just four people present: the couple, Temi’s assistant, and one of Eazi’s friends.

Afterwards, about two months later, the couple held a traditional Yoruba wedding at the Otedola family home in Dubai.

The grand finale took place in Iceland, a place Temi called “our favourite place on earth” and Mr Dangote described as a place for “historic weddings.”

Historic weddings

The ceremony was set against the beautiful Icelandic landscape, giving the wedding a fairytale feel with mountain views surrounding the glasshouse.

In his speech at the wedding, Mr Dangote stated that the wedding is the ‘greatest wedding’, while he admired the wedding setting.

“It is good knowing that the two of you are always very charming and entrepreneurial. I’m sure in the next few years we will take a back seat and call you the richest people on earth.

“But, honestly, I must really thank the chairman of this occasion, I must thank each one of you for having the time to fly all the way. Iceland is not a normal place to visit, so obviously, most of us have actually veered off to come down here.

“I mean, it took us, what, eight and a half hours from Nigeria, and from this reception, after making sure that everybody’s happy, I’m flying straight to Miami for another wedding.

“But this is the most important wedding this year, and I think it’s the greatest wedding. I can’t really imagine how Temi sat and designed all this,” he said.

“So, Temi, thank you so much for making this place. I mean, you can see the scenery of this place. You can see clouds all over the mountains, and I think, really, this will be a very historic wedding.”

Future events

Additionally, the Dangote Group President further appreciated the bride’s father, Femi Otedola, and advised the couple on marital affairs. He advised the couple to be cautious of friends they kept while they were unmarried and to be careful about discussing marital affairs with friends.

“So thank you, Femi, for bringing out that big cheque, to make sure that you make this for our children. I’m sure you are going to have an amazing family.

“And I wish you both the very best. I know that you have a lot of friends, but once you get married, you drop friends, and now just between the two of you. Don’t discuss your affairs with anybody. Whatever it is, sort it out within yourselves.

“And you’ve been together for a while, so I’m sure this will be the best wedding in town. So I wish you all the very best, and I’m sure within the next year or so, we’ll have, I will give you a very big party for the first child coming on board,” Mr Dangote said.

He further suggested the wedding setting as part of the places to have the naming ceremony for future kids of the newlywed couple.

“So you have to choose where we are going to celebrate that child, maybe it’s London, whether it’s Iceland, maybe we’ll come back here, we don’t know. They said Greenland, USA, wherever, maybe Miami. We’ll go to Miami and just have fun and celebrate the new baby,” he concluded.