Ejigbo is about to experience a new wave of excitement as Goldberg Premium Lager Beer takes its famous Goldberg Takeover Party to the heart of the community. This time, the stage will be graced by street sensation Small Doctor, fast-rising star Ayomaff, and other electrifying performers, all coming together to deliver the true gold standard of enjoyment.

Known for its deep cultural resonance and celebration of music, dance, and community, Goldberg has consistently created unforgettable experiences across Lagos. The Ejigbo edition promises to be no different, bringing together young people, party lovers, and fun-seekers for a night of pure vibes, energy, and premium enjoyment.

The lineup is headlined by Small Doctor, the street king whose hits have become anthems in Lagos neighborhoods, clubs, and stages nationwide. His high-energy performance style is bound to ignite the Ejigbo crowd, ensuring no one stands still. Alongside him, Ayomaff, a voice for the new generation, will bring a fresh sound that speaks directly to young audiences who love the blend of culture and modern street style. Also taking the stage are DJ Khoded, known for his electrifying mixes that keep crowds moving from start to finish, and Hardvantage, whose presence will add even more excitement to the night.Together, they represent Goldberg’s commitment to celebrating talent that resonates with its consumers.

But the party goes beyond music, The Gold standard message from Goldberg is a promise to deliver nothing but the bestexperience, same promise that has been fulfilled with the best quality beer that give satisfying refreshment each time it is consumed.

For the brand, the Goldberg Takeover is more than just a concert, it is a cultural statement. It connects with communities in their own spaces, amplifies their identity, and gives them a stage to celebrate life the Goldberg way. This Ejigbo edition is expected to pull hundreds of fun-lovers, reinforcing Goldberg’s position as the true king of enjoyment.

As the excitement builds, Goldberg is leaving no stone unturned to make the Ejigbo Takeover one for the books. From live event coverage, online amplification, to on-ground engagement, the party will live in both memory and media.

Small Doctor, Ayomaff, and others are ready. Ejigbo is ready. Goldberg is ready. Premium enjoyment awaits.

