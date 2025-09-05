The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing a National Arts, Cultural, Creative, Tourism and Sports Innovation Hub within the Moshood Abiola National Stadium precinct, Abuja.

The MoU, signed on Thursday in Abuja, aims to harness the creative, cultural, and sports sectors for national development, youth empowerment, and global visibility.

The Hub will feature a range of facilities, including a National Museum of Arts and Culture, Entertainment Arena and Performance Centre, Youth Creative and Entrepreneurship Centre, Eco-Villas and Eco-Lodges, Family Recreational Park, Cultural Lounges and Marketplaces, Mounted Games Arena, and Sports Heritage Pavilion.

At the signing ceremony, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed gratitude for the partnership and highlighted the impact of NSC’s Chairman, Shehu Dikko, on sports development.

“Since Mallam Shehu Dikko came on board, we’ve had back-to-back wins in sports. Thank you for coming to this office to discuss how we can open a partnership. For young Nigerians, one of the things the President has always focused on is building a better future for Nigeria, and the best way to do that is to diversify in the areas of sports and the creative industry.

“The creative industry is also having a great moment, and Nigeria is known for its cultural assets. Partnering with the sports industry through this MOU will bring new focus and ideas. This partnership has the power to empower the young generation, teach them about our culture, and provide capacity building. If this can be replicated in every state, it will speak to a new dawn, especially in Abuja, and will have a positive impact on the economy, job creation, and insecurity. The ecosystem we are building with the museum structure, tourism sector, and creative industry will be beneficial for Nigerians. I appreciate the President’s vision and mission, and I’m excited to be part of this journey”.

Earlier, the Chairman of NSC emphasised the Commission’s alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sports economy.

“We need to invest and revamp our sports facilities to have around 4,000 activities around the clock. This project will showcase our history, sports, and culture, and we are committed to its success. We will turn the stadium into a sports city, leveraging existing structures to build value for creatives.

“I assure you of my team’s diligence to provide all the support needed to succeed in this project,” Mr Dikko said.

The partnership between FMACTCE and NSC will facilitate inter-agency dialogue and coordination, promote integrated strategies to link sports with arts, culture, tourism, and the creative economy, and encourage public-private dialogue and multilateral stakeholder engagement.

The project will operate as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), with FMACTCE and NSC providing institutional support for government approvals and alignment.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards promoting Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries, empowering youth, and showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

Both parties are committed to working together to bring this vision to life and create a world-class innovation hub that will drive economic growth, creativity, and innovation.