LG Electronics is proud to unveil its most advanced and intelligent home entertainment lineup to date, featuring the groundbreaking OLED evo, the innovative QNED, and the much-loved NanoCell TVs. This trio of cutting-edge technologies marks a bold new chapter in TV evolution uniting cinematic picture quality, AI-driven personalization, and industry-first wireless capabilities.

While each product line is tailored to suit different viewing preferences and lifestyle needs, they all share a single mission: to redefine the future of television through immersive visuals, intelligent sound, and seamless smart home connectivity. From the refined elegance of OLED to the vibrant brilliance of QNED, and the proven performance of NanoCell, LG continues to set the standard in premium viewing experiences offering something extraordinary for every type of viewer.

“Whether it’s the cinematic mastery of OLED, the bold brilliance of QNED, or the vibrant clarity of NanoCell, LG’s 2025 lineup is designed to reflect the way people live, play, and connect today,” said Mr Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa. “We’re not just building televisions; we’re creating personal entertainment ecosystems for every Nigerian home.”

A Tale of Two Titans: OLED evo vs QNED

At the core of LG’s 2025 TV offerings are two powerhouses: the OLED evo, known for its self-lit pixel precision and cinematic blacks, and the QNED, which pushes the boundaries of LCD through Mini LED backlighting and LG’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Color technology. Though different in their technological foundations, both platforms are unified by LG’s latest Alpha AI processors and webOS 25, delivering smarter, more personalized user experiences.

OLED evo: The Gold Standard in Picture Precision

For the purist, LG’s OLED evo models now led by the G5 and C5 series are unrivaled in delivering perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and award-winning design. Powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, the OLED evo TVs boast Brightness Booster Ultimate, achieving brightness levels three times higher than traditional OLEDs. Certified by UL and Intertek for Perfect Black and 100% Color Fidelity, these displays promise breathtaking realism in any environment.

Gamers will especially value the OLED evo’s 4K 165Hz VRR, a world first, along with NVIDIA G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, ensuring tear-free, ultra-responsive gameplay. Additional creator-focused tools like Dynamic Tone Mapping Professional and Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation position OLED evo as both a home theater essential and a creator’s canvas.

QNED: Next-Level LCD with a Premium Edge

For those seeking a high-performance alternative to OLED, the QNED series delivers striking visual depth through Mini LED and Dynamic QNED Color, replacing traditional quantum dot technology. With precise light control managed by the Alpha AI processor, these TVs offer brilliant contrast and clarity, rivaling OLED’s excellence in large, well-lit environments.

The 2025 QNED models also shine in the gaming arena with 4K 144Hz support, low latency, and a built-in LG Gaming Portal featuring native apps and cloud services, no console required. And with sizes extending up to 100 inches, QNED brings ultra-large cinematic viewing to a wider audience, making it ideal for modern family rooms and smart homes.

NanoCell TV: Feel the essence of Pure Colours

If you’re after a TV that delivers rich visuals and smart features without overwhelming complexity, the LG 75Nano80A NanoCell TV is a standout choice. From resolution that is four times that of full HD to Nano Colour technology designed to change the way you view everything, LG’s NanoCell TV is raising the standards in TV innovation.

Powered by webOS 25, this TV brings a smooth, personalized experience to your living room with helpful AI suggestions, effortless navigation, and seamless integration with your favorite apps and devices. From movie nights to music streaming to smart home control, the NanoCell 75Nano80A makes every day viewing feel refreshingly premium.

Whether you’re streaming Netflix, playing music via AirPlay2, or syncing with your smart home devices, NanoCell makes it all simple and beautiful.

A Choice of Excellence

The 2025 OLED evo and QNED lineups underscore LG’s ambition to cater to every home entertainment preference—whether you crave the flawless precision of OLED or the luminous vibrance of QNED. Each brings its own strengths, yet both share the same DNA: advanced AI, cutting-edge wireless innovation, and unmatched personalization. With LG, the future of TV is not just seen as it’s lived.

Visit your nearest LG authorized dealer today to experience the future of TV. Your next favorite screen is waiting. For more information just click here.