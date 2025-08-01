Actress Omotola Odunsi, known as Motola the Actor, is dead.

Her colleagues in the movie industry broke the news of her death on their social media handles on Friday.

Actors Akinola ‘Segbowe’ Akano and Odunlade Adekola confirmed the actress’s demise and paid tribute to her.

While the cause of her death was unknown as of press time, Segbowe shared his last WhatsApp conversation with the actress.

In the screenshot, Motola the Actor, confirmed she had been indisposed for some time but told Segbowe she was back on her feet.

Segbowe prayed for the late actress and thanked God for her life.

“Motola! Strange, but I tried checking on you at the wee hours of that morning. You said you were fine and back. This is a rude shock, Omotola! Journey well, sister. God be with your family,” he wrote.

Adekola, under whose mentorship Motola the Actor, trained, also confirmed her demise on his Instagram story.

He wrote, “Jesus Christ. RIP Omotola.”

Motola the Actor

The late actress began her acting career by performing in stage dramas during her 200-level year at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), after joining actor Lateef Adedimeji’s acting troupe.

The microbiology graduate from OOU took part in stage dramas and other entertainment activities, moving from one university to another for drama presentations before eventually leaving the troupe.

In 2018, she joined Odunlade Adekola Films Production (OAFP) after emerging as one of the lucky winners at an OAFP audition. She graduated from the academy in 2023.

In a 2021 interview with The Punch newspaper, she revealed that her parents did not support her career initially but later gave their full backing.

Before her death, she appeared in several films, including Lisabi: The Uprising, Officer Adaeze, Amonata, Ayanmo Ire, Ishola Gbajumo, and Ifedayo.