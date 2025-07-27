Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their historic triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they clinched the title for a record 10th time after an impressive comeback win against Morocco.

Governor Radda described the Falcons’ victory as a proud moment for every Nigerian and a true reflection of the strength, determination, and resilience of Nigerian women in sports.

“This win means more than just a trophy,” the governor said. “The Super Falcons showed the kind of courage and commitment that define the true Nigerian spirit. Coming from behind to defeat a tough Moroccan side in front of their home crowd shows what’s possible when talent meets hard work and unity.”

He further hailed the team’s success as inspirational, not only to aspiring female athletes across the country but to all Nigerians.

Mr Radda also commended the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation, the National Sports Commission and all supporters of the team for standing firmly behind the players throughout the tournament.

“Congratulations, Super Falcons. Nigeria is proud of you. Katsina is proud of you. Your victory has brought joy and pride to the entire nation. Welcome home, champions,” Governor Radda added.