﻿President Bola Tinubu has pledged to honour Nigeria’s Super Falcons after their dramatic 10th WAFCON title win in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday night.

‎The Nigerian women’s national football team defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling final to extend their continental dominance.

‎An elated President Tinubu in a video-call to the team shortly after their triumph expressed the nation’s appreciation and pride.

‎The call was received by jubilant players in the company of coaches, sports officials, the National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko and the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the President, Sunday Dare.

‎Other top government officials include ‎the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and Minister of State for Finance, Doris Anite.

‎Mr Tinubu praised the team’s resilience, describing their performance as inspirational and a national morale booster.

‎”We are very proud of you, the entire nation is proud of you, you lifted our spirits, you are a pride to your generation, and we are all very happy,” the president said.

”You will be celebrated, and I congratulate all the coaches and the management of the team, including the ministers and officials there.”

‎He commended team captain Rasheedat Ajibade and other players for leading the team with skill and determination throughout the tournament.

‎The players thereafter erupted into jubilation with the rendition of the national anthem and three thunderous “Gbosa!” cheers for the president.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons came from behind to stun Morocco in front of a packed home crowd.

‎Morocco scored twice in the first half through Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy, dominating early proceedings.

‎Nigeria responded strongly after the break with a penalty calmly converted by Esther Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo then assisted Folashade Ijamilusi for the equaliser, turning the tide in Nigeria’s favour.

Jennifer Echegini sealed the victory with a stunning late goal from a perfectly executed free kick.

(NAN)