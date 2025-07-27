The Lagos State Government has come under criticism over the recent renaming of streets and bus stops, with human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore describing the move as xenophobic and driven by ethnic interests.

The Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state last week announced a sweeping renaming of roads and landmarks across the area, including the popular “Charly Boy Bus Stop,” which was changed to “Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street” in honour of the street-savvy lyrical musician.

During the commissioning of several community-focused projects on Friday, the Bariga LCDA chairperson, Kolade Alabi, announced the renaming of multiple streets.

According to Mr Alabi, the move was aimed at celebrating individuals who had brought global recognition to the council through their talents and contributions.

Among the changes are that Ilaje Road was renamed King Sunny Ade Road; Bariga Road became Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way; Community Road in Akoka was renamed Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Road; Ajidagan Street became Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street; Ifeanyi Street was renamed Abolore Akande (9ice) Street; Ayodele Street was changed to Tony Tetuila Street and Ilojo Crescent in Obanikoro was renamed Bukayo Saka Street, in honour of the England and Arsenal footballer.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the LCDA leadership for the projects and affirmed the autonomy of Lagos’ 57 councils.

“These projects are investments in our people and the future of our communities,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

But the renaming exercise drew criticism, especially the decision to erase the long-standing “Charly Boy Bus Stop” in Gbagada.

Reacting on Facebook, Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, mocked Mr Sanwo-Olu and questioned the basis for such renaming.

In a sarcastic post, he wrote, “Babajide Sanwo-Olu, when are you gonna change Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to Benjamin Adekunle International Airport?”

On Saturday, Mr Sowore further accused the government of promoting “ethnic-baiting” and “xenophobia” under the guise of honouring Yoruba icons.

He likened the attempt to erase Charles Oputa’s (aka Charly Boy’s) legacy to historical efforts to suppress the influence of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

In his post, Mr Sowore cited a widely circulated letter written by Ebunola Adebusoye, who claimed to be the Deputy Women’s Leader of the Indigenous Lagos Teachers Association.

He said the letter praised the LCDA’s decision, describing Charly Boy as a “bad influence” and alleging that he terrorised Gbagada residents, promoted drug use, and failed to pay rent.

“Having a Bus Stop with the name Charly Boy is an attempt to glorify immorality of the highest order,” Ms Adebusoye wrote. “People who support Charly Boy Bus Stop should tell us what single contributions he made to Lagos.”

Mrs Adebusoye also attacked Mr Sowore’s credibility, questioning his education, political career, and support for Charly Boy.

Charly Boy, in turn, responded in a fiery Facebook post on Saturday, defending his legacy and describing the renaming as “an act of fear.”

“You can rename a place… but you can’t rename a legacy… This is not just about a bus stop. This is about fear—fear of a man who challenged the oppressors… You may change the name, but you will never kill the legacy,” he stated.

The controversy has since sparked broader national conversation over identity, historical recognition, and the role of local governments in shaping public memory.

Recent renaming actions—such as those by Bariga LCDA and Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, which replaced over 20 streets previously bearing Igbo names—have raised concerns about selective erasure and the lack of public consultation.

Critics argue that such actions, when executed abruptly or unilaterally, risk deepening ethnic tensions and undermining Nigeria’s fragile unity.