Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Murtala Aliyu Kankia on his emergence as the new National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Governor Radda, described Mr Kankia’s emergence as a sign of the party’s trust in professionalism, integrity, and sound legal leadership. He said the appointment is well-deserved and timely, especially as the party works to strengthen unity and uphold internal democracy.

He noted that Mr Kankia’s long experience in public service and the legal field makes him the right person for the job. According to the governor, the APC will benefit greatly from his calm nature, legal knowledge, and strong sense of justice. “Barrister Murtala Kankia has always been a loyal party man, a brilliant lawyer, and a steady voice of reason. His emergence at this stage is important and encouraging,” Governor Radda said.

He also recalled Mr Kankia’s past service as Federal Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, saying it shows his good character and leadership capacity. “He has always shown maturity, sound judgment, and a clear sense of public duty,” he added.

Governor Radda said he is confident that under Mr Kankia’s watch, the legal work of the party will be based on transparency, due process, and respect for constitutional values. He added that Mr Kankia, who hails from Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, is a respected lawyer known for his honesty, strategic thinking, and commitment to service.

Governor Radda urged him to stay focused on fairness, party unity, and rule of law. He expressed full confidence in Mr Kankia’s ability to strengthen the legal framework of the APC and promote harmony in the party. “On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, I congratulate our dear son, Barrister Murtala Aliyu Kankia, on this new national role. May Almighty Allah guide him as he serves the party and the country. We believe the APC’s legal affairs are in safe hands,” Governor Radda said.