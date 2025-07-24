Following his recent involvement in a road accident, a high-powered team of APC governors, under the banner of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda. The visit came in the aftermath of a recent minor road accident involving Governor Radda along the Katsina-Daura highway.

The visiting governors expressed their personal concern and joined others in thanking Almighty Allah for sparing Governor Radda’s life and protecting him from harm. The visitors were led by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

The meeting, which took place at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, served as a powerful display of solidarity and brotherhood. Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State offered the opening prayers, while the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, said the closing prayers.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma reaffirmed the unity of the Progressive Governors and expressed gratitude to God for Governor Radda’s recovery and strength. “We give glory to God that you are strong, out of the hospital, and ready to continue the mandate given to you by your people,” he emphasised. He noted that their presence was more than symbolic adding that it was a demonstration of genuine concern and shared compassion.

“When you are happy, we rejoice with you. And when you are mourning, we mourn with you,” he said. He urged Governor Radda to focus on his full recovery and assured him that his fellow governors remained firmly behind him.

“We are here holding forth for you. Take your medications, recover fully, and rejoin us soon. Our party is growing stronger, our unity is firm, and we will not disappoint the expectations of Nigerians,” he added. The visiting governors thanked God for sparing his life and prayed for his continued healing and renewed strength.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, visibly moved by the gesture, warmly received his colleagues and thanked them for their presence and support. “I feel deeply honoured to welcome you all to Katsina House. This visit is not something I take for granted,” he said.

He acknowledged their full participation at the burial of the former President and described it as a rare demonstration of national unity and leadership. “That singular act showed the North, and indeed the entire country, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has deep respect and love for this region,” he emphasised.

Mr Radda further noted that such a strong show of commitment from the President sent a clear message of inclusion and loyalty. “In the history of this country, we’ve never seen a former President honoured in this way. President Tinubu personally led a powerful team, stood with us, and proved once again that he is a leader who truly cares,” he remarked.

He praised the APC governors for the unity they have continued to uphold and expressed confidence in the strength of their collective mission. “Our unity is our greatest strength. With this level of togetherness, we are sending a message to all that we are prepared, focused, and, Insha Allah, will be victorious behind our party,” he said.

He concluded by offering prayers for the late President Muhammadu Buhari and expressed heartfelt appreciation to his colleagues for standing with him and the people of Katsina during this difficult time.

Also present was the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, along with other APC governors from across the country, including:, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Ahmed Usman Ododo (Kogi), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Senator Akan Udosen Eyakenyi, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, representing Governor Umo Eno.

Also present at the event were:, Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal Jobe, National Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Jabiru Salisu Abdul Tsauri and senior government officials.