President Bola Tinubu has called on state governors to focus more on grassroots engagement to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

President Tinubu made the call on Thursday at the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Nentawe Yilwatda, was elected and inaugurated as the party’s national chairman.

The party’s national legal adviser and deputy national secretary were elected by consensus.

The meeting also extended the tenure of zonal, state, council and ward executives until 31 December 2025.

Nigerians are still complaining

President Tinubu, in his remarks at the meeting, emphasised the need for increased community engagement and greater responsiveness to citizens’ concerns.

“Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots,” the President stated. “To you, the governors, you must wet the grass more and deliver progressive change to Nigerians. May God bless our democracy and grant us more fertile lands.”

“To those working with me to achieve food sovereignty for our country, we will continue to work hard for you, Nigerians, and to listen to everyone to achieve the national goals,” he added.

The president reiterated the APC’s inclusive posture and affirmed that the party remains open to new members and fresh ideas.

He dismissed the opposition as “a coalition of confusion” and urged progressive-minded Nigerians to join the APC and participate in its developmental agenda.

“Our doors are still open, and we should wholeheartedly embrace those who join us,” he said.

President Tinubu emphasised that the party’s strength lies in expanding its ranks and encouraged the new national chairman to establish a committee of National Working Committee members to visit states, ensuring that all new members are seamlessly registered and integrated.

The president thanked Abdullahi Ganduje, the former National Chairman of the APC, for his contributions to party development and ideological clarity.

“I gave him an assignment on forming a progressive doctrine and a progressive institute. I believe the national secretary will help revitalise and coordinate this effort,” the president said.

Turning to the governors, the President urged them to work collectively to leave behind a lasting legacy, including building a party secretariat in Abuja.

“We should leave a legacy of development. The governors are here—23 of them—to help identify a land, along with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. We should establish a committee of progressive governors to identify suitable land and construct the secretariat,” he said.

President Tinubu acknowledged economic challenges but affirmed that progress has been made under his administration.

He cited the record N14.9 trillion in revenue collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service in the first six months of the year, a 43 per cent increase from the amount collected in 2024.

“It is not easy to navigate the stormy waters of economic instability. Now, the economy is stabilised—there is no fear for the country except for continued upward movement and sustained growth. I can assure you,” he stated.

Security improves

Regarding security, the president noted that significant efforts have been made to restore safety across Nigeria.

“Thousands of terrorists and bandits have been neutralised. You can see that fear is decreasing. However, we must remain vigilant and take the matter seriously. We must invest more in our people, be accommodating, and remain committed to ensuring national security.”

President Tinubu welcomed new entrants into the APC, including Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and other key political figures.

A minute of silence for Buhari

The meeting observed a minute’s silence in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the president’s request, the meeting also observed a minute of silence in honour of Aminu Dantata and Sikiru Adetona (the Awujale of Ijebuland), who both passed away recently.

The president noted that although the two late statesmen were not party members, “their lives and contributions to national development command our respect.”

Yilwatda accepts election

In his acceptance speech, Mr Nentawe Yilwatda, the new national chairman of the APC, pledged to work diligently to build the party into a strong and respected political institution.

Mr Yilwatda, a professor, who will step down from his role as minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, called for the support and cooperation of all party members.

“Let me express my profound gratitude to God and the party’s leadership, Mr. President, the governors, National Assembly members, and all NEC members, for entrusting me with this great responsibility at this pivotal time.

“Thank you for choosing me from among millions of party members. I will take this party to the next level.

“I do not take this mandate for granted. I accept it with gratitude and a complete sense of responsibility, determined to work with all of you to build and strengthen our party. We are all mechanics of this vehicle—the APC—and together, we will fix it and drive it to our destination.

“I pledge, without hesitation, to work with everyone in the party to unite, expand, and build the APC, with you as the focus and foundation. Your support is essential for us to fulfil the dreams of Nigerians who have placed their hope in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Lastly, I look up to the leadership and membership of the party to collectively fulfil the aspirations of Nigerians for the APC,” he said.

The immediate past Acting National Chairman, Bukar Dalori, noted that the resignation of the former national chairman necessitated a meeting of the NEC to fill the vacancy.

He thanked the president and the Progressive Governors’ Forum for their strategic intervention during the transition period.

Mr Yilwatda, the new APC Chairman and the party’s 2023 Plateau governorship candidate, was born on August 8, 1968, in Dungung, Kanke Local Government Area, Plateau State. He is a distinguished academic and a passionate advocate for humanitarian and poverty reduction initiatives.

He attended Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, before earning his first degree from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi. He later obtained a master’s degree from ATBU, Bauchi, and a doctorate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, specialising in Electronic and Computer Engineering.

As a scholar, Mr Yilwatda’s brilliance and dedication earned him a place at his alma mater. He served for over 26 years and became the University’s pioneer Director of ICT, leading transformative digital reforms. His outstanding contributions earned him multiple accolades, including Best Staff of the Year and Best Director of the Year.

READ ALSO: Gov Radda salutes Yilwatda on his emergence as APC national chairman

Beyond academia, Mr Yilwatda has played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of Nigeria’s public and private sectors. His consultancy work spans multinational organisations and global development partners, including the European Union, UNICEF, World Bank, and TECHVILE USA. His merging of technology and governance expertise has made him a sought-after authority in digital innovation and policy development.

In 2017, he was appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where he championed reforms such as policy amendments to the Electoral Act, the development of voting frameworks for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and People Living with Disabilities (PWDs), and the integration of technology into Nigeria’s electoral system.

In 2021, he stepped down to pursue public service through elective office, contesting as the APC gubernatorial candidate for Plateau State and serving as Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation in Plateau State during the 2023 General Elections.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

July 24, 2025