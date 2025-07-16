In a show of international cooperation and grassroots impact, the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi on Wednesday presided over the official handover of livelihood support equipment to 60 beneficiaries in the state. The equipment were provided by the Qatar Charity Organisation in Nigeria as part of the ongoing partnership between the Jigawa State Government and Qatar.

The event was held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Dutse, and witnessed the presence of the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanim Al-Hajri, and Sheikh Hamdi Abdou, Country Director of Qatar Charity.

The distributed items included 20 units of passenger tricycles (Keke NAPEP), 20 cargo tricycles, and 20 multipurpose grinding machines—all specially designed for durability, functionality and high utility.

Additionally, 100 prepositioned tents were handed over to Jigawa State’s Emergency Management Agency to bolster disaster response capabilities, especially during flood emergencies.

Governor Namadi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Qatar Charity and the Qatari government for their continued support, recalling their earlier visit in January 2025 during the commissioning of a multi-purpose community centre in Hadejia.

“Many of us would recall that on Saturday, 18th January, 2025, the two dignitaries were in Hadejia for the commissioning of a multi-purpose centre established with the support of Qatar Charity. The project included residential and educational facilities, a water scheme, and a mosque, fostering a conducive environment for learning, community, and social development.”

He praised the sustained contributions of Qatar Charity in water, education, shelter, and religious infrastructure across Jigawa State.

“All these interventions in Jigawa State perfectly align with our commitment to accelerate progress towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals. This is particularly so for SDGs 1 to 6, concerned with poverty eradication, achieving food security and nutrition, ensuring access to healthcare services and basic education, empowerment and gender inclusion, and sustainable access to safe drinking water and sanitation services.”

In recognition of this partnership, the governor announced that the State Executive Council has approved the naming of two major township roads and a flagship educational facility in Dutse in honour of Qatari leadership:

1. “Qatar Street” – linking Sani Abacha Way to Ibrahim Aliyu Bypass.

2. “Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Street” – Yalwawa Junction to FUD Madobi Road.

3. “H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Mega Tsangaya School” – Dutse.

The two new road projects were commissioned by the ambassador. He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Mega Tsangaya School.

Governor Namadi further restated Jigawa’s commitment to pursuing broader economic cooperation, including revisiting collaborative plans with NIRSAL and the Qatar-Nigeria Business Council to boost investment, education, youth development, and research initiatives.

As a complementary gesture, the Jigawa State Government will provide each beneficiary with an additional N50,000 grant to support business start-up costs, as beneficiaries will also sign formal agreements to ensure proper use and monitoring of the equipment, overseen by Qatar Charity in collaboration with the Jigawa State Youth Empowerment and Employment Agency.

In his response, Ambassador Al-Hajiri commended Governor Namadi for his administration’s notable achievements across education, agriculture, infrastructure, and social development. He emphasized the strength of the bilateral relationship.

“Jigawa is unique by its political, economic and societal values, as well as agricultural development,” he said.

“Your vision of a better Jigawa State through several developmental programmes and initiatives is really commendable, and it is reflected in the fact that Jigawa State is, today, one of the most secure states in Nigeria.”

