Former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has joined a host of prominent figures, politicians, and world leaders in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Buhari died on Sunday at a hospital in London and was buried on Tuesday in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

In a tribute sent to this newspaper on Wednesday, Mr Amosun, a two-term senator, paid tribute to the late president.

He described him as a close friend who gave everything to pursue his political ideals.

Mr Buhari died at the age of 82.

Mr Amosun, 67, described Mr Buhari as a man of Spartan discipline, whose use of time, language, and resources was consistently measured and deliberate.

Reflecting on Mr Buhari’s impact on his political journey, particularly his governorship ambition, he said: “In 2006, when I first ventured to run for the office of Governor of Ogun State, the powers that be placed various obstacles in my path. General Buhari came through at a time when all hopes were lost. He offered me the platform of his All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and virtually all the VIPs invited for the declaration of my ambition chickened out in the face of State intimidation.

“General Buhari put his life on the line, followed me to the declaration event at Ake Palace, Abeokuta, and, indeed, volunteered that they should kill both of us if it came to that. As a leader, he was driven by caring for the poor, the underprivileged, and the underserved in our society. Every policy was measured with a prism of how it would affect the poor. As a leader, he prevented his family from abusing government patronage.”

Devoted life to transforming Nigeria

Mr Amosun further stated that Mr Buhari’s discipline was never intended for self-promotion or image-building, but stemmed from deep personal conviction.

He said he observed that, throughout his tenure as a former Military Head of State and democratically elected President, Mr Buhari remained committed to instilling discipline nationwide.

The politician added that beyond these efforts, Mr Buhari also worked to foster a more orderly and progressive Nigeria, where the rights of the poor and vulnerable were protected.

“His vision for infrastructure development remains unparalleled. He ran the most ambitious and extensive social intervention policy designed to take the poorest of the poor out of the scourge of poverty. ‘Nigerians will miss me, ’ he said repeatedly after office. As with all governments, Buhari’s immense contributions to Nigeria would be more appreciated as Nigerians experience successive governments.

“The outpouring of love and emotions since the announcement of his death is indicative that in the days and years ahead, Nigerians will accord President Buhari the reverence he deserves as a disciplined, incorruptible and visionary leader. It is true that one of the most misunderstood persons that ever passed through the Nigerian landscape, yet loved unconditionally by people who appreciated honest leadership, was former President Buhari,” Mr Amosun added.

Rigid position

He further revealed that the late president maintained a firm and uncompromising stance throughout his life to shield his family and the Nigerian people from the entrenched culture of corruption within the corridors of power.

Mr Amosun noted that Mr Buhari’s supporters stood unwaveringly by him until his final moments, with many so devoted they were prepared to take a bullet for him.

The former governor said, “Some years ago, I had cause to take him on over an issue. It was family-related. For him, being seemingly hard on the family while in office was a deliberate choice to insulate them from the culture of corruption in the corridors of power and as much to protect his hard-built reputation, which had thrived on his disdain for sleaze.

“My love and respect for President Buhari have remained abiding over the years, even though our relationship has been tested. As a Yoruba man, one imbued with decency and a thorough upbringing, one who can distinguish between good and evil and between right and wrong, it is ungodly to pay good with evil. Buhari was very good to me.”

Till I breathe my last

The ex-senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District said he will never forget the circumstances under which their paths first crossed or how he (Mr Buhari) risked everything for him.

“I’d hold dear till I breathe my last. However, I have reserved some of these stories and more for my memoir. Behind his steely exterior is a smile of peace, a heart of gold, a milk of kindness, and a passion for people experiencing poverty. Even with his straight and serious stare, only a few comedians could compete with his huge sense of humour. He was simple in every sense of the word, and this was reflected in his everyday life.

“Doing a quick run of his programmes in my head for eight years, I could not but conclude that posterity would be very kind and generous to him, his inadequacies notwithstanding. From his infrastructure renewal to enabling policies and measured leadership, particularly in times of crisis, Buhari has finished his race, and he finished well”, Mr Amosun stated.

Mr Amosun stated that the people of Ogun State will remain deeply grateful to Mr Buhari for his generosity, particularly the numerous infrastructure upgrades and renewals granted to the state.

He further described the late president as a firm advocate of development, national progress, unity, and a united Nigeria.

Although his methods may have differed, Mr Amosun noted, ‘his vision consistently centred on the collective good, both during his time in office and as a private citizen.’

He noted, “As I conclude these reminiscences of some of the quick takes about a man, who meant a lot to my family and I, I recall with mixed feelings how he’d enthuse ecstatically, “Oh my good God” each time something excited him so much that it made him laugh hard. I’ll continue to cherish our relationship because it meant everything to me. However, my only regret is that I didn’t see him before he shut down and transitioned.

“My dear father, since it has pleased the Almighty Allah to take you home and give you an enduring rest, as you are laid to rest in the mother earth today, my family and I will continue to pray for you and will do our best possible to making ensure that none of the things you left behind goes out of line. Your legacy will continue to speak for you now and in the hereafter. My condolences to his widow, Aisha Buhari and his children; his surviving elder sister, Hajia Rakiya; his nephew, Baba Mamman Daura; and the entire Buhari family.”

