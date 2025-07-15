In partnership with the Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, SQI College of ICT is offering scholarships to empower the next generation of tech leaders.
The comprehensive training opportunity aims to equip youths in Oyo State and across Africa — with the technological skills needed to build sustainable careers in tech, both within and beyond Nigeria. Upon free registration, participants will sit for a qualifying test (also free), and based on their performance, they can receive up to 100% tuition-free training in some of the world’s most in-demand digital skills and career-focused disciplines, including:
Speaking on the importance of the training, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Wasilat Adegoke Adefemi, stated:
“The people of Oyo State must be equipped with technological skills that they can, in turn, use to build sustainable careers and develop their community.”
|
She added:
“As a state, we are committed to empowering young minds and are constantly seeking ways to bridge the gap between our youths and the skills they need to thrive in a digital world. We will continue to partner with organizations to achieve this.”
Commenting on the partnership, the Director of SQI College of ICT, Adeyemi C Aderinto, said:
“Too many talented young people are being left behind due to cost. This scholarship is our way of changing that narrative — removing financial barriers and opening real pathways into the tech industry.”
He added:
“With this scholarship, there is no excuse for anyone. We are creating opportunities not only for growth but also for employment for many people in Nigeria and across Africa.”
Renowned as one of Nigeria’s most impactful grassroots tech empowerment initiatives, the SQI Scholarship has produced a growing number of success stories — many of whom have gone on to build careers at global companies including Google, Microsoft, Interswitch, Moniepoint, Deutsche Bank, and Nigerian Breweries.
One of its most notable alumni, Abolade Mayowa, now a Principal Software Engineer at NatWest Group in the United Kingdom, reflected on his journey in a recent LinkedIn post, saying:
“This is how my journey began.”
The 2025 scholarship edition is now open for applications. Registration is free, and candidates will be required to sit for a qualifying test running from 12 July through 2 August, 2025.
Application is ongoing – Register now at: edu.sqi.ng/scholarship
SQI College of ICT, an accredited institute that doubles as a professional training centre and an ND – HND awarding Monotechnic, is listed in JAMB, and enrollment for the 2025/2026 academic sessionis ongoing for ICT-based courses in Accountancy, Business Administration, and Computer Science.
This initiative is not just about education; it is part of SQI’s broader mission to empower communities through technology. Thousands of students are trained each year through the program, many of whom go on to become tech entrepreneurs, developers, and changemakers in their communities.
“This is not just about education,” the college added. “It’s about giving life-changing opportunities to those who are ready to learn, create, and lead.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999