After years of divorce, radio girl and actress Omotunde Lolo1 appears willing to give love another chance.

The ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ actress, whose real name is Omotunde Adebowale David, has always been open about her first marriage.

In a 2020 interview with Punch, Lolo1, 48, said she doesn’t feel pressured to remarry.

“If one has made a mistake once, the best thing is to settle down and choose better. It’s not like I have never had offers; I think I’ve never seen the ideal person. When the right person comes along, why not? However, I may not go public about my marriage,” she told the paper.

In a recent interview, the law school graduate described her taste in men as weird, noting that she prefers younger men.

“I don’t like old people. I like men with long hair and earrings. I just like someone who is visually appealing. My taste in men is in a class of its own… I like good things. Any man that isn’t Eurocentric, I’ll find it difficult to connect with because I’m a fine dining girl. You won’t catch me on a date at an amala spot,” she said.

Lovestruck

Her’s is a case of speaking it into existence as the mother of three appears to have unveiled the love of her life.

The actress and radio host revealed as much when she posted a loved-up Instagram reel of herself and a man named Emmanuel K Lawrence, with the sweetest birthday message.

“Happy birthday to my sweet gentleman…A complex, beautiful piece of God’s unique creation. I pray that God will amplify all you ask of him, Mr Luxury. Let’s spend your money today, oga,” she wrote.

Rotimikey’s ‘Ore Ofe Sha’, a gospel song of grace, accompanies the reel.

Although it is uncertain how long the seeming dalliance has been going on, photos of them in matching outfits first appeared on Instagram in March.

“Everybody seeks peace and happiness, but who is ready to give it?” he captured the picture.

In another post, he wished her a happy International Women’s Day and thanked her for being a good woman.

She called him “mine” while thanking him for being dependable.

Emmanuel Lawrence

Not much is known about Lolo1’s love interest except that he happens to be a player in the media and entertainment industry.

A fashionable personality, his Instagram bio shows that he founded Trade Global Entertainment.

It also shows that he operates the ‘Local Boy Podcast,’ a platform that discusses politics, entertainment, gist, lifestyle, and sports.

