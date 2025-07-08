Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has urged participants at the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to uphold integrity, promote transparency, and embrace innovation in managing public finances. Governor Radda stated this on Tuesday while addressing participants at the MCPD opening ceremony held in Katsina. The event was attended by top ANAN officials, government dignitaries, and accountants from across Nigeria.

“We are truly honoured to host this significant gathering in Katsina, a state committed to accountability and progress,” Governor Radda said. “As accountants and finance experts, your work influences the heartbeat of our economy. We need you now more than ever to uphold transparency, professionalism, and innovation,” he added.

He thanked ANAN for bringing the event to Katsina and praised the organisation’s role in building professional capacity within public institutions. He noted that many key offices and MDAs in the state are headed by ANAN members, who were appointed based on merit and proven competence.

Governor Radda also took the opportunity to highlight ongoing financial reforms in Katsina State. He cited the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the establishment of a Fiscal Responsibility Commission, and the state’s adoption of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) as key milestones.

“We are determined to deepen transparency and enhance institutional effectiveness. Our reform is not cosmetic—it is structural,” the Governor added. He also acknowledged ANAN’s role in supporting the capacity development of state accountants and financial managers.

“You have helped us build a more professional public service,” Mr Radda said. “Let us now move together toward building a system that delivers real value to citizens,” he added. The Governor concluded his address with a powerful message to participants: “Leadership is not about title—it’s about delivery. Let’s build systems that work for the people, and not just for bureaucracy.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Katsina Branch Chairman of ANAN, Shu’aibu Aliyu, described the MCPD as an essential platform for keeping professionals up to date with global best practices. “The focus on taxation and regulatory compliance couldn’t be more timely. Our profession must stay ahead of changing financial landscapes,” he said.

Mr Aliyu thanked Governor Radda for his unwavering support, including government sponsorship for participants and providing facilities for the event. He also lauded the Governor’s reforms in land administration, digital innovation, and fiscal discipline.

In her address, President and Chairman of ANAN Council, Mrs Zuwaira Talatu Kishimi, commended the leadership of Governor Radda and Katsina’s model of fiscal responsibility. “Katsina State today stands out for its people-focused reforms and embrace of digital governance,” she said.

She further stressed the importance of taxation in national development, calling on accountants to lead the way in compliance, fairness, and innovation. “Technology and integrity must now go hand in hand. We must be bold in driving reforms,” she added.

Chairman of the MCPD Committee, Hassan Idris, explained that the programme is organised across all six geopolitical zones to keep accountants informed and inspired. “Accounting is dynamic. The world is changing, and we must stay current to remain correct,” he said.

He thanked both the national leadership of ANAN and the Katsina State Government for their full support in organising what he described as “one of the most seamless MCPD events in recent years.” The event was attended by top government officials, members of the Katsina State Executive Council, senior ANAN members and fellows, resource persons, and hundreds of accountants from across Nigeria. Participants will engage in several technical sessions led by leading professionals in taxation, regulation, and financial technology. Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor 8th July 2025

