Governor Dauda Lawal has announced the payment of over ₦13.9 billion in gratuities owed to Zamfara State retirees between 2011 and 2023. The governor made this known on Tuesday at the Government House, Gusau, during the inauguration of the Contributory Pension Implementation Committee and the presentation of a report by the Joint Committees on Gratuity Payments.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the development as a landmark achievement in restoring dignity to the state’s retirees. The statement revealed that a total of ₦13,944,039,204.64 was paid to 8,657 verified beneficiaries from both the State and Local Government services.

Out of the total amount, retirees from the State Service received ₦7,960,162,598.64, while those from the Unified Local Government Service were paid ₦5,983,876,606.00. Governor Lawal expressed satisfaction over the milestone, noting that it fulfilled a long-standing moral obligation to retired workers.

“Our administration inherited over ₦13 billion in unpaid gratuities for State and Local Government retirees, covering the period from 2011 to 2023. The delays caused untold hardship. Sadly, some retirees died waiting for their entitlements. May their souls rest in peace,” the governor said.

To address the problem, he explained that his administration constituted two committees to verify and recommend payments of all outstanding gratuities. He recalled that upon assuming office two years ago, the government also cleared three months’ worth of unpaid salaries and allowances for civil and public servants, and settled long-overdue allowances for Judges and Judiciary workers.

Highlighting other labour-related reforms, Lawal noted that: The ₦30,000 minimum wage, passed into law in 2019 but neglected by the previous administration, has been fully implemented. The minimum wage has since been increased to ₦70,000 as of July 2024.

A 13th-month productivity bonus (end-of-year allowance) and Sallah bonuses were introduced for all civil and public servants — a first in the state’s history. “All these efforts have boosted public servants’ confidence and restored trust in governance. We are committed to ensuring the prompt payment of retirement benefits going forward,” he added.

To institutionalise pension reforms, Governor Lawal inaugurated the Contributory Pension Implementation Committee, tasked with key responsibilities such as:

• Liaising with the Ministry of Justice, the State Pension Commission, and relevant stakeholders to review and update the Zamfara State Pension Law for legislative passage.

• Working with ZITDA to assess the ICT infrastructure and training needs of the Pension Commission.

• Developing a transition strategy from the current pension scheme to a fully Contributory Pension Scheme, with a step-by-step rollout plan ensuring full stakeholder compliance.

The governor praised the Joint Committees for their diligence, resilience, and commitment in delivering on their mandate.

