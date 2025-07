Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, renowned for high-quality cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, mortar and other related products and solutions, has expanded its low carbon multipurpose cement portfolio with the launch of ECOPlanetElephant, Wednesday 17 June, 2025 in Lagos State, Nigeria.

This strategic move reinforces Lafarge Africa’s vision of producing innovative and sustainable products and solutions and builds upon the successful launch of ECOPlanet Unicem in 2024. With no compromise on performance and 30% reduction of CO2, the introduction of ECOPlanet Elephant cement marks another opportunity to build sustainably across Africa, thereby providing an added sustainable product for customers and communities.

According to the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the decision to expand the ECOPlanet portfolio with the launch of low-carbon multipurpose cement – ECOPlanet Elephant Cement, highlights the company’s strong commitment to accelerating green growth, as it recognizes the industry’s demand for low carbon products and solutions.

“The industry’s positive reception to ECOPlanet Unicem last year demonstrated a clear demand for sustainable building materials. We are proud to now offer our low-carbon ECOPlanet Elephant cement, further empowering our customers to make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on the renowned quality and performance our products are known for.”

He described the new product as a game changer that is crucial to making cities green and grow sustainably. He noted further that the company remains committed to partnering with customers and the supply chain to build better communities through innovative, circular and eco-efficient solutions.

Also speaking, the Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, Gbenga Onimowo said: “ECOPlanet Elephant maintains the superior strength, durability, and workability that Elephant cement is known for, ensuring a seamless transition for builders and developers to more sustainable building and construction practices. For us, building a sustainable future means that we carry our customers and partners on the journey with us. This is why I am very thrilled to see how much positive impact this will have on the Industry,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Low carbon ECOPlanet Elephant cement, which offers a substantial reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional cement, is already gaining traction among builders, architects, and policymakers. It can be used for multipurpose applications including plastering, concreting and on-site block-making. Besides, this new cement offering is supported by the most advanced sustainability building certifications including Breeam, LEED, and EDGE,” he added.

The expansion of its ECOPlanet portfolio with the ECOPlanetElephant cement is part of Lafarge Africa’s strategic efforts in tackling environmental challenges in the Built Industry, and decarbonizing building for a net-zero future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print