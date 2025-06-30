The commitment of the Enugu State First Lady, Nkechinyere Mbah, to supporting mothers and newborns across the state has continued to inspire grassroots interventions, as the wife of the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Empress Ugo-Ferdinand, on Saturday, 28 June 2025, paid a compassionate visit to St. Patrick Hospital, Enugu, where a mother from Ovoko in Igbo-Eze South recently gave birth to quintuplets.

The mother, Odoh Ngozika Chisom Blessing, was delivered of three boys and two girls, who are currently in incubators at the facility.

Moved by the extraordinary birth, Empress Zikora, a lawyer, visited the family at the hospital, donated toiletries and an undisclosed amount of money to support the immediate care of the newborns.

She pledged to take full responsibility for the hospital bills and assured the parents of the council’s continued support during this period.

Speaking during the visit, Empress stated that her intervention was in alignment with the ongoing efforts of the Enugu First Lady to care for mothers and newborns, emphasising that every child deserves a safe and nurturing start to life. She described the birth of the quintuplets as a rare blessing to the family, the Ovoko community, and the entire Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

She commended the management and medical team at St. Patrick Hospital for their dedication to ensuring the safe delivery and stabilisation of the babies, highlighting that their commitment reflects the spirit of service within the state’s healthcare system.

Empress encouraged the parents to remain hopeful, assuring them that the local government, under the leadership of her husband, remains committed to supporting families, especially during moments of great need.

The parents expressed deep gratitude to Empress and the council for the timely intervention and support, describing it as a source of relief and encouragement as they look forward to taking their children home in good health.

