As organisations worldwide grapple with the evolving dynamics of the modern workplace, the Premium Times Employability Summit 2025 spotlights one of the most pressing leadership challenges of our time: Leading Cross-Generational Staff – Embracing the Power of Generational Diversity.

In a compelling contribution by renowned leadership strategist, educator, and business transformation expert Prof Lere Baale, participants were challenged to rethink how they manage teams of Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z. “Each generation brings a distinct rhythm to the workplace symphony. When we lead with insight, empathy, and intentionality, we turn potential friction into fuel for innovation,” said Prof Baale, a globally respected transformational leader.

Unlocking the Power of Generational Diversity, Prof Baale emphasised that the presence of up to five generations in today’s workforce is not a liability but a strategic asset. Each generation—shaped by the socio-technological landscapes of its era—offers invaluable perspectives:

• Traditionalists offer wisdom, loyalty, and institutional memory.

• Baby Boomers bring relational leadership and time-tested experience.

• Generation X acts as a pragmatic bridge between analogue and digital mindsets.

• Millennials champion purpose, agility, and tech-enabled collaboration.

• Generation Z injects entrepreneurial thinking and digital fluency.

Using a real-life case study of a cross-generational curriculum design team in Business School Netherlands International, Prof Baale illustrated how conscious leadership, facilitated dialogue, and mutual respect can transform generational tension into breakthrough teamwork.

Actionable Strategies for Inclusive and Intergenerational Workplaces

During the Summit, Prof Baale outlined 10 action points for leaders to engage multigenerational teams effectively:

1. Conduct Generational Awareness Workshops

2. Implement Reverse Mentoring Programmes

3. Create Hybrid Communication Channels

4. Foster a Culture of Inclusion and Recognition

5. Encourage Cross-Generational Project Teams

6. Use Blended Learning in Training Programmes

7. Avoid Stereotyping – See Individuals, Not Caricatures

8. Celebrate Cognitive Diversity as Innovation Fuel

9. Invest in Empathy and Inclusive Leadership Development

10. Redefine Leadership Through Servanthood, Not Seniority

“When people of all ages feel respected and empowered, they do more than just show up—they show out,” Baale stated. “Age diversity isn’t a challenge to solve; it’s an advantage to leverage.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Global Best Practices Highlighted

Prof Baale also shared international insights from leading institutions and global HR bodies:

• Great Place to Work cautions against generational assumptions.

• SHRM links cognitive diversity with higher innovation and performance.

• Forbes and CMI (UK) encourage forming “diagonal teams” to blend structured experience with digital agility.

• IÉSEG Business School (France) successfully uses reverse mentoring and cross-generational workshops to build empathy and reduce friction.

The Leadership Imperative for the 21st Century

As industries evolve and talent markets become increasingly dynamic, Prof Baale concluded with a clear call to action: “Leading cross-generational teams is no longer a nice-to-have skill. It is a strategic imperative. Those who lead with empathy, flexibility, and clarity will not only retain diverse talent—they will shape the future of work.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

