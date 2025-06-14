Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has presented staff of office to Ishaku Tagwai Sambo, as the 5th Chief of Moro’a, a first class chiefdom in the State, praying that his reign would be marked by wisdom, welfare and widespread goodwill.

Speaking during the ceremony at Manchok on Saturday, the governor advised the new chief to ‘’lead with courage, govern with compassion, and uphold the values of justice, fairness, and service.’’

Mr Sani reminded him that ‘’your appointment is more than a title – it is a trust, a testament, and a task. It is a trust handed to you by your people and sanctioned by the laws of Kaduna State.’’

According to him, Mr Sambo’s selection is a testament to his character, competence, and community service adding that “It is a task that demands courage, clarity, and commitment.’’

‘’You are succeeding a colossus, the late Chief Tagwai Sambo, your father, who reigned for 58 remarkable years, a leader renowned for peace, patience, and purpose. His memory is etched in the heart of our State, and his legacy lives on in the values he upheld. May his soul rest in perfect peace,’’ the governor stated.

He called on the people of Moro’a Chiefdom to support the new chief, by standing with him; strengthening ‘’his hands with your loyalty, your love, and your labour. Let peace be your pledge. Let progress be your pursuit. Let unity be your umbrella.’’

‘’On behalf of the Government and the good people of Kaduna State, I wish you success, strength, and divine guidance. May your tenure bring peace to your people, pride to your ancestors, and progress to our State and country,’’ he prayed.

Governor Sani noted that the traditional institution plays a critical role in the governance, security, and development of the State.

‘’Our royal fathers are partners in policy, protectors of peace, and promoters of progress. They are our first line of intelligence in tackling insecurity, our moral compass in promoting discipline, and our grassroots mobilisers for health, education, and development.

‘’Through their voices, their vigilance, and their values, they hold our communities together,’’ the governor emphasised.

He disclosed that the state government is investing heavily in strengthening their offices and their domains and would continue to support traditional rulers to carry out their duties effectively.

Governor Sani further stressed that his administration has adopted a multi-faceted approach to security, combining kinetic and non-kinetic efforts, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, empowering community-led initiatives, and investing in peacebuilding mechanisms, together with traditional rulers.

‘’Today, I can confidently say that Kaduna State is safer, more stable, and more secure, thanks to the combined efforts of government, security agencies, and our revered traditional institutions,’’ he declared.

Despite the achievements being made, he said his administration is not resting on its oars adding that it was prioritising progress by investing in the people.

‘’We are rebuilding hospitals, building and rehabilitating schools, reconstructing roads, both rural and urban, and re-energising health centres. We are empowering youth and women, revamping traditional palaces, and reviving community projects.

‘’We are focused on health, hope, and human capital. We are driving infrastructure, inclusion, and innovation. We are delivering on our promises, our priorities, and our purpose. Under our watch, Kaduna State will be a shining example of peace and unity and a most desired place for businesses,’’ he promised.

Speaking after his coronation, Chief Sambo thanked the distinguished guests that came to witness the presentation of his staff of office as the 5th Chief of Moroá adding that ‘’your presence is a testimony to the unity and peace that exist amongst us.’’

The new Chief paid tribute to his late father and predecessor, whom he said served the Chiefdom, Kaduna State and Nigeria with ‘’an unwavering commitment and dedication until his passing on 14th June 2024, exactly one year today.’’

He said that during his father’s 58-year reign, ‘’our Chiefdom enjoyed remarkable peace, prosperity, development. He was a humble and visionary leader, and a detribalised Nigerian.’’

‘’His loyalty to the three tiers of government and wisdom earned him lasting respect and honour. I stand here with a heart full of gratitude to His Excellency, for approving my appointment as the Chief of Moroá,’’ he added.

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Henry Magaji and Senator Danjuma La’ah as well as the lawmaker representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Mathew Kuzalio were at the event.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include a former Military Governor of Rivers State, retired General Zamani Lekwot, former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr James Bawa Magaji and the Head of Service of Kaduna State, Mrs Jummai Bako.

Also in attendance were Lawal Samaila Yakawada, Chairman NorthWest Development Commission, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, Chairman of NIMASA and the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as well as Chairman of Kaura Local Government, Hon Sankyai Obadiah, were at the event.

