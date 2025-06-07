Members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly’s Committee on Religious Affairs and Pilgrims Matters, visited the state’s pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and commended the leadership of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the successful ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise.

The Committee Chairman, Abdu Ilu Maku, said the committee supervised the pilgrims accommodations in Madinah, Makkah and in Mina and commended the board under the leadership of Ahmed Umar Labbo, for prioritising the pilgrims’ wellbeing in the Holy land.

Mr Maku said the committee was happy to see that the board, had, without resorting to third party agents, secured a strategic hotel accommodations close to the Haramains in both Madinah and Makkah, which eased the suffering of the pilgrims during supplications.

The lawmakers also commended the Board leadership for providing adequate accommodation, and meals as well as transportation arrangements for the pilgrims to Hajj rituals locations in Makkah and Madinah.

Mr Maku earlier told journalists in Makkah that the committee’s mission in Saudi Arabia was to ensure the State Pilgrims Welfare Board is delivering on its promise to prioritise pilgrims’ welfare during their sacred journey.

He said the committee closely monitored the well-being of Jigawa pilgrims in Makkah, Madinah, and in Mina and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing arrangements on feeding, transportation and healthcare services delivery.

The lawmakers delegation also commended the Director General of the board. Umar Labbo, for openness in the discharge of his responsibility in both Saudi Arabia and in Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the state Executive Council, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Babangida Umar, passed a votes of confidence on the leadership of the Director General of the state’s pilgrims welfare board, Umar Labbo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

