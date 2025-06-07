A fire incident has occurred at the Imaratus Sanan Hotel, accommodating over 480 Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj through private tour operators.
Imararus Sanan Hotel is located in the Sharamansur area of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
The inferno, which tore through parts of the building on Saturday, caused significant damage, but no life was lost.
The pilgrims were not present at the hotel at the time of the incident, having departed earlier for Mina to partake in the symbolic stoning ritual, a central rite of the Hajj pilgrimage.
In a statement released by its spokesperson, Fatima Usara, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), confirmed the incident and expressed gratitude for the swift response of Saudi fire services and hotel staff, whose efforts helped contain the blaze and prevent any casualties.
NAHCON Chairman Abdullahi Usman promptly visited the site to assess the extent of the damage.
Visibly shaken by the destruction, Mr Usman offered comfort to the affected pilgrims and praised the prompt intervention of local authorities.
“Our priority is the safety and comfort of our pilgrims,” he said. “We have arranged immediate relocation to alternative accommodations and will provide every support within our capacity to minimise their distress.”
Mr Usman also commended the Saudi fire service and the hotel management for their quick response to the incident.
Read the full statement below.
Fire Incident at Pilgrims’ Hotel on Shari Mansur Street – No Casualties Reported
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) regrets to inform the public of a fire incident that occurred earlier today, Saturday, 7th June 2025, around 12:00 noon (KSA time), at one of the hotels accommodating Nigerian pilgrims on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah.
The affected hotel, Imaratus Sanan, was hosting about 484 pilgrims from six Nigerian Private Tour Operator Companies. Thankfully, no lives were lost, and all pilgrims are safely in Mina. Immediate emergency response by Saudi authorities and the hotel management helped to contain the fire swiftly and prevent it from spreading all over the building.
Following the incident, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, alongside Commissioner Policy Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Director Alidu Shutti promptly visited the location to assess the situation and ensure that the welfare of the affected pilgrims is prioritized.
Expressing concern during the visit, Professor Abdullahi ordered for immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new accommodation. He commiserated with the affected pilgrims, assuring that the Commission will provide every possible support within its capacity to cushion the impact of the incident.
The Chairman thanked Almighty Allah that no life was lost in this unfortunate incident, promising that NAHCON will work with the affected Tour Operators to ensure that pilgrims are relocated and provided with the necessary assistance. The Chairman and his team have already inspected the new building and concluded arrangement for the pilgrims’ resettlement.
The Chairman and Commissioner PPMF appreciated the prompt response of the Saudi emergency services and the cooperation of the hotel staff in managing the situation.
Further updates will be communicated as necessary.
Fatima Sanda Usara
Assistant Director, Information and Publications Division
