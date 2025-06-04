With a heart weighed down by grief yet lifted by love, I write this tribute to my beloved Ruqayyah (1996-2025). May Allah, in His boundless mercy, forgive your shortcomings, multiply your good deeds, and grant you the highest ranks in Jannah. Aameen.

Though you were my sister’s stepdaughter, to me and our entire family, you were our own. You were a cherished niece, a beloved granddaughter, and a daughter of our hearts. You were a soul so radiant, so kind, it often felt as though you carried the serenity of Jannah within you. Your humility, your grace, and your quiet warmth brought light to every space you entered.

You were one of my favourite people in the world, and I regret not telling you that. I hope, deep down, you always felt the love we all held for you in every glance, every conversation, every shared moment.

I remember your garden in Kaduna, where your eyes sparkled as you showed me the seedlings, your hands tending them with the care of a loving parent. It was a picture of who you were: patient, nurturing, and full of gentle joy. That image is etched in my memory.

Just two weeks ago, I was telling Aunty Jamila Bello andAunty Fatimah about bringing you to Abuja. I imagined you and I setting up a small garden together, fruits and vegetables blooming in pots under the city sun. We would laugh and plan, building a future I thought we’d share. I never imagined those dreams would remain only dreams.

Our last conversation, on the 23rd of May, lingers in my heart. You were taking orders for fruit and vegetable seeds, bubbling with excitement and full of plans. I placed mine, but told you to hold it until I came to Kaduna. I wanted to sit with you, talk about what we could grow in pots in Abuja, and just spend time together. That was our final exchange. After that, I checked on you through Nina, Aisha, and Ameena, holding onto hope, whispering prayers that you’d be okay.

Then, on the 2nd of June, Aunty Habiba called. “JikinRuqayyah ya rikice,” she said. My heart sank, but I kept praying you’d pull through. I dreamed of watching you get married, caring for your children, and watching you grow into the incredible mother and wife we all knew you’d become.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Later that day, I messaged Nina, hoping for good news. But her reply was one I wasn’t prepared for. “Ta rasu,” it said. My world stood still. I found myself in a quiet corner of my living room, numb, lost, unable to speak or cry. Time seemed to stop.

To know you, Ruqayyah, was to love you deeply. Your gentle spirit comforted us. Your kindness uplifted us. Your sincerity inspired us. Your love for farming reflected your heart, one that was nurturing, grounded, and full of life. I still see you among your plants, your soft laughter like wind rustling through the leaves.

And I remember your steadfast devotion to Allah, quiet, consistent, and real. There is so much more I could say, but words seem so small next to the love we feel and the loss we now carry.

You will forever remain in our hearts, Ruqayyah, a light that will never fade, even in your absence. We are comforted by the certainty that every soul shall taste death, and that no one’sappointed time comes before or after its due moment. AllahSubhanahu wa Ta’ala, in His infinite wisdom, has called you back to Him, and we submit to His will with patience and faith. We thank Him for the gift of your life and place our prayers in His mercy for your place in Jannah.

I pray Allah SWT grants Nina, Umma, Uncle Ali, Aisha, Ummi, Al-Ameen, Abba, Ameena, Zaynab, Hawwa, and everyone who loved you the strength to bear this heartbreaking loss. May Allah envelop you in His mercy, make your grave a garden from the gardens of Paradise, and reunite us in Jannah. Aameen.

Allah Ya jikan ki da rahma, Ruqayyah. Ya gafarta miki, Ya baki kyakkyawan kwanciya, Ya sa Aljannah ce makomar ki. Aameen Ya Rabbil Alameen.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

