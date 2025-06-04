The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of 16 candidates nominated for the 8 November governorship election in Anambra State.
Sam Olumekun, INEC’s national commissioner and chairperson of the Information and Voter Education Committee, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.
Mr Olumekun explained that the release of the final list followed the expiration of the deadline for withdrawal and substitution of candidates on Monday in line with the 2022 Electoral Act.
“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the 2022 Electoral Act,” he said.
The national commissioner said that before the expiration of the deadline, five political parties replaced their candidates in May.
He said the full list of the candidates and their particulars have been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.
‘Two females, 14 males’
Mr Olumekun said two of the 16 political parties will field female candidates while 14 other parties will face the contest with male candidates.
He said the political parties that are fielding female candidates are the African Action Congress and the National Rescue Movement.
The national commissioner said six other parties were fielding female running mates.
The political parties that fielded female running mates were the Accord, All Progressives Congress, Action Peoples Party, Boot Party, Labour Party, and Zenith Labour Party.
No party nominated a person with a disability as a candidate.
Campaign resumption date
“In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Political Parties are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday 11th June 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday 6th November 2025,” Mr Olumekun said in the statement.
The official said INEC has reminded political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid the illegal use of abusive language, physical attacks on opponents during rallies and processions and meetings or destruction of campaign materials.
“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaigns, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” he said.
